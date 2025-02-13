Defiance ETFs Launches Battleshares™ ETFs, Introducing ELON (Tesla vs. Ford) as Flagship Fund

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is excited to introduce Battleshares™ Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), an innovative suite of ETFs designed to capture competitive market dynamics and capitalize on strategic market rivalries within leading industries. The suite will feature a range of distinct ETFs, each crafted to help investors benefit from evolving market competition.

Introducing ELON: The First in the Battleshares™ Series

The first ETF in the Battleshares™ lineup is the Battleshares™ TSLA vs. F ETF (Ticker: ELON). This actively managed fund embodies market competition, highlighting the dynamic rivalry between what the advisor believes to be an industry disruptor Tesla (TSLA) and legacy competitor Ford (F). The Fund’s strategy involves a leveraged long position in TSLA, generally targeting +200% of the Fund’s net assets, paired with a leveraged short position in F, generally targeting -100% of the Fund’s net assets. ELON provides investors with a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the ongoing transformation within the automotive sector, capitalizing on the divergence between innovation and tradition.

A Competitive Edge for Forward-Thinking Investors

Battleshares™ ETFs employ a unique long/short investment strategy, going long on industry innovators while shorting their legacy competitors. This approach enables the funds to potentially generate returns across various market conditions while focusing on single-stock opportunities. The funds will cover sectors such as technology, retail, financial services, and automotive.

"We are thrilled to introduce Battleshares™ ETFs, starting with ELON," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Executive Officer & CIO of Defiance ETFs. "This suite is designed to empower investors with strategic tools that harness industry disruption and market evolution."

Key Features of the Battleshares™ ETFs:

Actively Managed Strategies: A long/short investment approach to capitalize on market dynamics.

A long/short investment approach to capitalize on market dynamics. Industry-Specific Focus: Targeting sectors including semiconductors, financial services, and renewable energy.

Targeting sectors including semiconductors, financial services, and renewable energy. Leveraged Exposure: Structured to magnify returns through leveraged long and short positions.

Structured to magnify returns through leveraged long and short positions. Innovation-Driven: Funds such as ELON prioritize transformative market trends and technological advancements.

The Battleshares™ TSLA vs. F ETF (Ticker: ELON) will be listed on the NYSE, offering investors a unique opportunity to participate in the competitive dynamics of transformational growth sectors.

About Defiance ETFs

Established in 2018, Defiance leads in ETF innovation. Our pioneering leveraged ETFs enable investors to amplify positions in innovative strategies, offering precise leveraged exposure without requiring a margin account.

For more information about Battleshares™ ETFs and the Battleshares™ TSLA vs. F ETF (Ticker: ELON), please visit https://www.battle-shares.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 532-3886 or visit our website at www.battle-shares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of TSLA or F. THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH TESLA, INC. or FORD MOTOR COMPANY.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

TSLA Risk (Long Position). The Fund invests in TSLA either directly or indirectly through derivative instruments (i.e., via options and swaps). Through its long position, the Fund is subject to the risk that TSLA's share price decreases. If the share price of TSLA decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. Therefore, as a result of the Fund's exposure to the value of TSLA, the Fund may also be subject to the following risks: Indirect Investment in TSLA Risk. Tesla, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights and will not be able to influence management of Tesla, Inc. but will be exposed to the performance of TSLA (the underlying stock). Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions or any other rights with respect to the underlying stock but will be subject to declines in the performance of the underlying stock. Tesla, Inc. Performance Risk. Tesla, Inc. may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of TSLA to decline. Electric Vehicles Risk. The future growth and success of Tesla, Inc. are dependent upon consumers' demand for electric vehicles, and specifically, its vehicles in an automotive industry that is generally competitive, cyclical and volatile. If the market for electric vehicles in general and Tesla, Inc. vehicles in particular does not develop as Tesla, Inc. expects, develops more slowly than it expects, or if demand for its vehicles decreases in its markets or its vehicles compete with each other, the business, prospects, financial condition and operating results of Tesla, Inc. may be harmed.

Ford Price Appreciation Risk (Short Position). As part of the Fund's short strategy, the Fund may sell F shares short, either directly or through the use of derivatives. By virtue of the Fund's indirect inverse exposure to changes in the share price of F, the Fund is subject to the risk that F's share price increases. If the share price of F increases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks: Ford's ability to gain market share in the electric vehicle market may enhance its market position and result in increased stock prices. Market share gains against key competitors, such as TSLA, in the electric vehicle market may further support Ford's stock performance. Moreover, strategic partnerships and successful acquisitions could drive significant growth and lead to stock appreciation. Favorable macroeconomic and industry conditions, including strong global demand for automobiles, may contribute to robust financial performance for Ford. Ford may benefit from favorable geopolitical developments, including advantageous trade policies or improved relations with key markets, such as China, which could positively impact its operations and stock performance. Conversely, any significant challenges faced by competitors, such as product delays or supply chain issues, may reduce competition and contribute to Ford's stock outperformance.

Leveraging Risk. The Fund's use of leverage amplifies both potential gains and potential losses, which can result in significant volatility and higher risk for investors. Specifically, TSLA, the Fund's leveraged long position ("Long Position") and, F, leveraged short position ("Short Position") expose the Fund to heightened risk if the Long Position performs poorly while the Short Position performs well. If the value of the Long Position declines, the Fund's leveraged exposure could result in losses that are magnified by the leverage factor, potentially exceeding the losses that would occur in an unleveraged position. For example, if the Fund's Long Position is at +200% of net assets, a 10% decline in the value of the Long Position could translate into a 20% loss for the Fund's net asset value attributable to that position. Conversely, if the value of the Short Position increases, the Fund's leveraged short exposure could also lead to magnified losses. If the Short Position is at -100% of net assets, a 10% rise in the value of the Short Position could result in a 10% loss for the Fund's net asset value attributable to that position.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's derivative investments carry risks such as an imperfect match between the derivative's performance and its underlying assets, and the potential for loss of principal, which can exceed the initial investment.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of the prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

