Blackford Capital Earns M&A Atlas Awards for U.S.A. Deal of the Year and Rising Star Dealmaker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital (“Blackford”), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it was awarded U.S.A. Deal of the Year at the 16th Annual Americas M&A Atlas Awards, hosted by Global M&A Network, LLC. Rishabh Mukherjee, CFA, Blackford’s Vice President of Deals (T/IPP), was also honored as a 2024 America’s Rising Star Dealmaker.

The Americas M&A Atlas Awards, presented at a gala held on February 6, recognize the achievements of influential dealmakers and leaders, outstanding firms, and the best growth-delivering transactions of the year. Blackford Capital was also named a finalist for the Private Equity Firm of the Year award.

Blackford received the U.S.A. Deal of the Year award for the acquisition of Industrial Molding Corporation by its portfolio company Davalor Mold Company, LLC (“Davalor”) from NN, Inc. Industrial Molding Corporation, the first add-on to the Davalor platform, has expanded the company’s breadth of capabilities and strengthened its leadership team, while also serving as a solid foundation for continued expansion and innovation.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Global M&A Network for our team's success in closing a strategically important deal for our portfolio, particularly in 2024’s more competitive deal environment,” said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital’s founder and managing director. “I sincerely appreciate the hard work of everyone at Blackford who contributed to this accomplishment, and together we will look to build on our achievements from last year.”

Mr. Mukherjee was also named a 2024 America’s Rising Star Dealmakers by the Global M&A Network, which recognizes brilliant and exceptional young dealmakers for their achievements, dedication, and talents for closing value-creating transactions. Mr. Mukherjee has over seven years of experience in executing complex transactions, as well as a demonstrated ability to deliver projects on both the buy-side and sell-side by working closely with various stakeholders across the entire deal lifecycle.

"Rishabh’s recognition is truly well-earned," said Mr. Stein. "He has played an important role in the investment process at Blackford, and his ability to collaborate with stakeholders has brought a people-centered approach to dealmaking. This award is a testament to the impact he has had our firm, and we look forward to his future contributions.”

For more information, and for a detailed list of all the Award winners for the 16th Americas M&A Atlas Awards and Rising Star Awards, please visit https://globalmanetwork.com.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, and a focus on operational excellence and a compelling culture. In 2023 and 2024, Blackford Capital was named to Inc’s list of Founder-Friendly Investors, was recognized by ACG Detroit with the 2023 M&A Dealmaker of the Year Award and awarded the 2023 Small Markets Deal of the Year award by both Buyouts Magazine and the Global M&A Network Atlas Awards. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 729-3100

jhurson@lambert.com

Jackson Lin

(646) 717-4593

jlin@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0378d41-fbbe-498c-89f3-40bb9742f6a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/351310b7-130b-42cc-9524-0597f4a92d29