WSP and Microsoft partner to drive digital transformation in the AEC industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading engineering and science-based professional services firms, and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) today announced a multi-year, global strategic partnership to accelerate the digitalization of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. This 7-year partnership represents a potential combined financial commitment and investment exceeding $1 billion.

As part of this partnership, WSP is designating Microsoft as a preferred partner for digital and AI transformation services, including an expansion of Microsoft 365 Copilot globally.

Microsoft will continue to look to WSP as a preferred partner for engineering and science consultancy to meet the demand of customers worldwide.

“We are immensely proud of this partnership with Microsoft as it sets an innovation milestone for WSP and our entire industry,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. “This collaboration will allow us to push the boundaries of what's possible, ensuring we stay at the forefront of technological advancements and consistently provide exceptional value to our people and clients. By combining our deep engineering and scientific expertise with Microsoft’s best-in-class digital and AI technologies, we can drive value-focused innovation and achieve exceptional results for our clients, our communities, and our business worldwide.”

Building for the future

As part of this partnership, Microsoft and WSP will embark on addressing three key initiatives:

Leveraging the valuable engineering data and knowledge WSP has as one of the world’s largest engineering and science-based services firms;

Increasing the speed and scale at which Microsoft can responsibly deliver mission-critical facilities, such as data centres;

Combining WSP’s deep engineering and science knowledge with Microsoft’s best-in- class technologies to bring new digital solutions to market and help solve their shared clients’ most pressing challenges. Examples of this could include: AI-powered virtual experts that catalyze and contribute to the advancement and modernization of the engineering and science-based industry; Unlocking clients’ vast knowledge assets to drive informed investment and risk mitigation strategies; Creating new design paradigms that drive at scale acceleration of time-to-deliver in the asset lifecycle.



“As our customers accelerate their AI transformation efforts, the demand for advanced AI and digital capabilities continues to grow,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft. “With its leadership in engineering, advisory, and science-based services, WSP is uniquely positioned to help us scale the mission-critical facilities required to support our customers efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. By combining our world-class technologies and innovative solutions with WSP’s expertise, we will also co-develop comprehensive solutions to drive transformative business gains across the AEC industry."

WSP will share additional details about this exciting initiative with Microsoft later today at its Investor Day, which will be accessible virtually. At this event, the Corporation will present its 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan.

