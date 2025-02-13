Cellebrite Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Company delivers “Rule of 50” Performance in 2024 with 25% ARR growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA margin

Fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $109.0 million grew 17% primarily due to
21% growth in subscription revenue

ARR grew 25% to $395.9 million

Fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, 26.4% adjusted EBITDA margin

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

“Cellebrite delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance to cap an excellent 2024 in which we exceeded our original revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets and delivered at the higher end of our ARR expectations,” stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite’s interim chief executive officer. “We enjoyed continued success in expanding our share-of-wallet across our global installed base and converting that top-line growth into meaningful year-over improvement in our profitability and free cash flow. As a result, we produced a Rule of 50 performance in 2024 with 25% ARR growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins. With multiple macro tailwinds that we believe show no signs of dissipating, we move into 2025 with plans to advance our market and technology leadership, sustain our top-line expansion and continue generating attractive profit margins and robust free cash flow.”

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $109.0 million, up 17% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue was $95.1 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $395.9 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 124%
  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $91.4 million and 83.8%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $92.0 million and 84.4%, respectively
  • GAAP net income of $19.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $26.1 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $28.8 million and 26.4%, respectively

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $401.2 million, up 23% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue was $353.0 million, a 26% year-over-year increase
  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $338.6 million and 84.4%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $340.8 million and 85.0%, respectively
  • GAAP net loss of $283.0 million; Non-GAAP net income of $97.8 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.35; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $99.4 million and 24.8%, respectively

Fourth-Quarter 2024 and Recent Business & Operational Highlights

Board Governance

  • On January 6, 2025, Cellebrite announced a series of Board updates to support the Company’s continued growth into 2025 and beyond:
    • Thomas E. Hogan, previously Cellebrite’s executive chairman, was appointed interim chief executive officer and will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.
    • Adam H. Clammer, Managing Partner of True Wind Capital Management and Cellebrite’s current lead independent director, succeeded Hogan as board chairman. It is expected that Hogan will revert to board chairman upon the eventual appointment of a new CEO.
    • Michael D. Capellas, a distinguished executive with extensive leadership experience across a range of CIO, CEO and board chairman and director positions at a number of the world’s most successful software and technology companies, has been appointed to Cellebrite’s Board of Directors as a Class II director and will serve as the Board’s lead independent director.

Go-to-Market

  • On February 11, 2025, Cellebrite published its sixth annual 2025 Industry Trends Survey, highlighting how public safety professionals use and apply powerful digital investigative solutions to uncover digital evidence in criminal investigations and revealing widespread appetite for artificial intelligence and cloud solutions.

Innovation

  • On February 12, 2025, Cellebrite announced that its Cellebrite Government Cloud platform has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone, which marks the initial stage in the compliance process, reinforces Cellebrite’s commitment to equipping and empowering its U.S. federal customers with industry-leading cloud security when utilizing the Company’s Software-as-a-Service-based digital investigative solutions.
  • On February 6, 2025, Cellebrite announced the general availability of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capabilities within Guardian, Cellebrite’s SaaS-based evidence management solution.
  • On November 20, 2024, as part of an exclusive technology and go-to-market partnership with Relativity, Cellebrite announced that it had integrated its mobile collection solutions, Endpoint Inspector and Endpoint Mobile Now, into the RelativityOne platform.

Financial Outlook

“Cellebrite’s 2024 financial results reflect a balanced mix of top-line growth and strong profitability,” stated Dana Gerner, Cellebrite’s Chief Financial Officer. “Redeeming our warrants and hitting various stock price triggers in 2024 enabled us to optimize our capital structure, support healthy trading liquidity and simplify our 2025 financial reporting. As we look ahead, our outlook for 2025 is aligned with our long-term objective of consistently delivering a Rule of X performance between 45 and 50.”

The Company’s first-quarter and full-year expectations for 2025 are as follows:

  First-Quarter 2025 Expectations
(as of 2/13/25)		 Full-Year 2025 Expectations
(as of 2/13/25)
ARR $406 million - $411 million $480 million - $495 million
Annual growth 22% - 24% 21% - 25%
Revenue $107 million - $112 million $480 million - $490 million
Annual growth 19% - 25% 20% - 22%
Adjusted EBITDA $22 million - $24 million $113 million - $123 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin ~21% 24% - 25%


Conference Call Information

Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later this morning to review the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and discuss its outlook for 2025. Pertinent details include:

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Call-In Number: 203-518-9783 / 800-267-6316
Conference ID: CLBTQ424
Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as its non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

  • Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;
  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;
  • To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;
  • Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and
  • Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s current operations and affect financial income.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”) is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimated financial information for the first quarter of 2025 and for fiscal year 2025 and certain statements such as, multiple macro tailwinds that the Company believes show no signs of dissipating; the Company moves into 2025 with plans to advance its market and technology leadership, sustain its top-line expansion and continue generating attractive profit margins and robust free cash flow; and the Company’s outlook for 2025 being aligned with its long-term objective of consistently delivering a Rule of X performance between 45 and 50. Such forward-looking statements including those with respect to 2025 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability and earnings as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite’s dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite’s dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and as amended on April 12, 2024, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company’s cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results Summary
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
 
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Revenue109,049  93,013  401,203  325,110 
Gross profit91,425  78,097  338,610  271,879 
Gross margin83.8% 84.0% 84.4% 83.6%
Operating income15,727  14,999  56,906  33,237 
Operating margin14.4% 16.1% 14.2% 10.2%
Net income (loss)19,269  (14,647) (283,007) (81,100)
Cash flow from operating activities65,967  43,828  132,171  102,058 
        
Non-GAAP Financial Data:       
Operating income26,928  20,982  92,119  55,282 
Operating margin24.7% 22.6% 23.0% 17.0%
Net income26,123  21,999  97,761  60,926 
Adjusted EBITDA28,793  22,726  99,377  61,946 
Adjusted EBITDA margin26.4% 24.4% 24.8% 19.1%


Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
 
  December 31, December 31,
  2024 2023
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $191,659  $189,517 
Short-term deposits  153,746   74,713 
Marketable securities  101,818   38,693 
Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $594 and $1,583 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  82,358   77,269 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  23,246   26,400 
Contract acquisition costs  5,827   5,550 
Inventories  8,939   9,940 
Total current assets  567,593   422,082 
     
Non-current assets     
Other non-current assets  7,682   7,341 
Marketable securities  36,601   28,859 
Deferred tax assets, net  11,072   7,024 
Property and equipment, net  16,995   15,896 
Intangible assets, net  11,306   10,594 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  10,604   14,260 
Goodwill  28,714   26,829 
Total non-current assets  122,974   110,803 
Total assets $690,567  $532,885 
     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity    
Current Liabilities    
Trade payables $11,077  $8,282 
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses  63,330   44,845 
Deferred revenues  216,970   195,725 
Operating lease liabilities  4,125   4,972 
Total current liabilities  295,502   253,824 
     
Long-term liabilities    
Other long-term liabilities  6,954   5,515 
Deferred revenues  45,247   47,098 
Restricted Sponsor Shares liability     47,247 
Price Adjustment Shares liability     81,715 
Derivative warrant liabilities     54,117 
Operating lease liabilities  6,844   9,157 
Total long-term liabilities  59,045   244,849 
Total liabilities  354,547   498,673 
     
Shareholders’ equity     
Share capital  *)  *)
Additional paid-in capital  498,883   (84,896)
Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares  (85)  (85)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,086   1,050 
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings  (164,864)  118,143 
Total shareholders’ equity  336,020   34,212 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $690,567  $532,885 
 
*) Less than 1 USD


Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Revenue:         
Subscription services $73,848  $57,722  $271,028  $209,751 
Term-license  21,220   20,924   82,007   70,663 
Total subscription  95,068   78,646   353,035   280,414 
Other non-recurring  6,293   4,486   17,285   13,561 
Professional services  7,688   9,881   30,883   31,135 
Total revenue  109,049   93,013   401,203   325,110 
         
Cost of revenue:         
Subscription services  7,156   5,179   26,004   19,219 
Term-license           6 
Total subscription  7,156   5,179   26,004   19,225 
Other non-recurring  4,865   4,344   16,200   13,766 
Professional services  5,603   5,393   20,389   20,240 
Total cost of revenue   17,624   14,916   62,593   53,231 
         
Gross profit $91,425  $78,097  $338,610  $271,879 
         
Operating expenses:        
Research and development  25,599   21,751   98,415   84,386 
Sales and marketing  35,524   29,594   132,389   110,813 
General and administrative  14,575   11,753   50,900   43,443 
Total operating expenses $75,698  $63,098  $281,704  $238,642 
         
Operating income  $15,727  $14,999  $56,906  $33,237 
Financial income (expense), net  4,170   (27,344)  (332,890)  (108,800)
Income (loss) before tax  19,897   (12,345)  (275,984)  (75,563)
Tax expense  628   2,302   7,023   5,537 
Net income (loss) $19,269  $(14,647) $(283,007) $(81,100)
         
Earnings (losses) per share        
Basic $0.08  $(0.08) $(1.35) $(0.43)
Diluted $0.08  $(0.08) $(1.35) $(0.43)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  233,248,045   194,440,674   209,471,827   190,154,549 
Diluted  247,353,640   194,440,674   209,471,827   190,154,549 
         
Other comprehensive income:        
Unrealized income (loss) on hedging transactions  261   1,311   (487)  1,252 
Unrealized (loss) income on marketable securities  (411)  293   113   506 
Currency translation adjustments  1,820   (946)  1,410   (1,039)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax  1,670   658   1,036   719 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) $20,939  $(13,989) $(281,971) $(80,381)


Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2024
 2023 2024
 2023
         
Cash flow from operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $19,269  $(14,647) $(283,007) $(81,100)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Share-based compensation and RSU's  9,269   5,060   30,575   18,998 
Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities  (866)  (308)  (2,904)  (1,106)
Depreciation and amortization  2,729   2,615   10,607   10,011 
Interest income from short-term deposits  (2,836)  (3,495)  (10,736)  (7,737)
Deferred tax assets, net  (1,813)  2,290   (4,015)  5,125 
Remeasurement of warrant liability     9,785   110,664   34,102 
Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares     6,975   65,889   29,715 
Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities     14,155   173,051   55,531 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables  10,263   (7,067)  (5,829)  2,271 
Increase in deferred revenue  17,255   22,247   22,317   46,114 
(Increase) decrease in other non-current assets  (47)  231   (341)  (5,610)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,885)  (2,175)  3,201   (9,211)
Changes in operating lease assets  1,450   224   5,335   4,362 
Changes in operating lease liability  (1,278)  330   (4,839)  (4,196)
Decrease in inventories  746   1,281   982   243 
Increase in trade payables  3,917   321   2,755   3,691 
Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses  11,722   5,571   17,586   734 
(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities  (928)  435   880   121 
Net cash provided by operating activities  65,967   43,828   132,171   102,058 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
         
Purchases of property and equipment  (3,178)  (2,260)  (8,566)  (5,231)
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash        (2,748)   
Purchase of Intangible assets  (1,139)  (2,687)  (2,043)  (2,687)
Investment in marketable securities  (15,079)  (13,312)  (127,789)  (55,317)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities  10,985   12,279   59,971   56,336 
Investment in short-term deposits  (39,000)  (25,000)  (207,000)  (89,000)
Redemption of short-term deposits  31,462   34,141   138,702   73,359 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (15,949)  3,161   (149,473)  (22,540)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
         
Exercise of options to shares  5,756   3,827   17,265   19,142 
Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan  974   703   3,344   2,623 
Exercise of Warrants        53    
Redemption of Warrants        (11)   
Net cash provided by financing activities  6,730   4,530   20,651   21,765 
         
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   56,748   51,519   3,349   101,283 
Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents  (1,438)  932   (1,207)  589 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  136,349   137,066   189,517   87,645 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $191,659  $189,517  $191,659  $189,517 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid $3,801  $847  $7,706  $10,047 
Non-cash activities        
Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right of use assets $53  $3,105  $1,884  $4,363 
Reclassification of derivative warrants from liability to equity $  $  $164,770  $ 
Reclassification of Restricted Sponsor Shares from liability to equity $  $  $113,136  $ 
Reclassification of Price Adjustment Shares from liability to equity $  $  $254,766  $ 


Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cost of revenue$17,624  $14,916  $62,593  $53,231 
Less:       
Share-based compensation 575   498   2,227   1,733 
Acquisition-related costs    13   2   52 
Non-GAAP cost of revenue$17,049  $14,405  $60,364  $51,446 
        
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Gross profit$91,425  $78,097  $338,610  $271,879 
Share-based compensation 575   498   2,227   1,733 
Acquisition-related costs    13   2   52 
Non-GAAP gross profit$92,000  $78,608  $340,839  $273,664 
        
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Operating expenses$75,698  $63,098  $281,704  $238,642 
Less:       
Issuance expenses          (345)
Share-based compensation 8,694   4,562   28,348   17,265 
Amortization of intangible assets 864   871   3,349   3,347 
Acquisition-related costs    39   219   (7)
One-time expense 1,068      1,068    
Non-GAAP operating expenses$65,072  $57,626  $248,720  $218,382 
        
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Operating income$15,727  $14,999  $56,906  $33,237 
Issuance expenses          (345)
Share-based compensation 9,269   5,060   30,575   18,998 
Amortization of intangible assets 864   871   3,349   3,347 
Acquisition-related costs    52   221   45 
One-time expense 1,068      1,068    
Non-GAAP operating income$26,928  $20,982  $92,119  $55,282 
        
      
        
        
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income (loss)$19,269  $(14,647) $(283,007) $(81,100)
Issuance expenses          (345)
Share-based compensation 9,269   5,060   30,575   18,998 
Amortization of intangible assets 864   871   3,349   3,347 
Acquisition-related costs    52   221   45 
Tax (income) expense (4,347)  (252)  (4,049)  633 
Finance expense from financial derivatives    30,915   349,604   119,348 
One-time expense 1,068      1,068    
Non-GAAP net income$26,123  $21,999  $97,761  $60,926 
        
Non-GAAP Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.11  $0.12  $0.45  $0.31 
Diluted$0.10  $0.11  $0.42  $0.28 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 233,248,045   194,440,674   209,471,827   190,154,549 
Diluted 250,539,405   207,110,826   227,258,731   206,194,081 
        
        
 For the three months ended For the year ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income (loss)$19,269  $(14,647) $(283,007) $(81,100)
Financial (income) expense, net (4,170)  27,344   332,890   108,800 
Tax expense 628   2,302   7,023   5,537 
Issuance expenses          (345)
Share-based compensation 9,269   5,060   30,575   18,998 
Amortization of intangible assets 864   871   3,349   3,347 
Acquisition-related costs    52   221   45 
Depreciation expenses 1,865   1,744   7,258   6,664 
One-time expense 1,068      1,068    
Adjusted EBITDA$28,793  $22,726  $99,377  $61,946 