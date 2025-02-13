Cellebrite Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Company delivers “Rule of 50” Performance in 2024 with 25% ARR growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA margin

Fourth-quarter 2024 revenue of $109.0 million grew 17% primarily due to

21% growth in subscription revenue

ARR grew 25% to $395.9 million

Fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, 26.4% adjusted EBITDA margin

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

“Cellebrite delivered a solid fourth-quarter performance to cap an excellent 2024 in which we exceeded our original revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets and delivered at the higher end of our ARR expectations,” stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite’s interim chief executive officer. “We enjoyed continued success in expanding our share-of-wallet across our global installed base and converting that top-line growth into meaningful year-over improvement in our profitability and free cash flow. As a result, we produced a Rule of 50 performance in 2024 with 25% ARR growth and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins. With multiple macro tailwinds that we believe show no signs of dissipating, we move into 2025 with plans to advance our market and technology leadership, sustain our top-line expansion and continue generating attractive profit margins and robust free cash flow.”

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $109.0 million, up 17% year-over-year

Subscription revenue was $95.1 million, up 21% year-over-year

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $395.9 million, up 25% year-over-year

Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 124%

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $91.4 million and 83.8%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $92.0 million and 84.4%, respectively

GAAP net income of $19.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $26.1 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.10

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $28.8 million and 26.4%, respectively

Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $401.2 million, up 23% year-over-year

Subscription revenue was $353.0 million, a 26% year-over-year increase

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $338.6 million and 84.4%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $340.8 million and 85.0%, respectively

GAAP net loss of $283.0 million; Non-GAAP net income of $97.8 million

GAAP diluted loss per share of $1.35; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.42

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $99.4 million and 24.8%, respectively

Fourth-Quarter 2024 and Recent Business & Operational Highlights

Board Governance

On January 6, 2025, Cellebrite announced a series of Board updates to support the Company’s continued growth into 2025 and beyond: Thomas E. Hogan, previously Cellebrite’s executive chairman, was appointed interim chief executive officer and will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors. Adam H. Clammer, Managing Partner of True Wind Capital Management and Cellebrite’s current lead independent director, succeeded Hogan as board chairman. It is expected that Hogan will revert to board chairman upon the eventual appointment of a new CEO. Michael D. Capellas, a distinguished executive with extensive leadership experience across a range of CIO, CEO and board chairman and director positions at a number of the world’s most successful software and technology companies, has been appointed to Cellebrite’s Board of Directors as a Class II director and will serve as the Board’s lead independent director.



Go-to-Market

On February 11, 2025, Cellebrite published its sixth annual 2025 Industry Trends Survey, highlighting how public safety professionals use and apply powerful digital investigative solutions to uncover digital evidence in criminal investigations and revealing widespread appetite for artificial intelligence and cloud solutions.



Innovation

On February 12, 2025, Cellebrite announced that its Cellebrite Government Cloud platform has achieved FedRAMP High Ready designation by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone, which marks the initial stage in the compliance process, reinforces Cellebrite’s commitment to equipping and empowering its U.S. federal customers with industry-leading cloud security when utilizing the Company’s Software-as-a-Service-based digital investigative solutions.

On February 6, 2025, Cellebrite announced the general availability of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) capabilities within Guardian, Cellebrite’s SaaS-based evidence management solution.

On November 20, 2024, as part of an exclusive technology and go-to-market partnership with Relativity, Cellebrite announced that it had integrated its mobile collection solutions, Endpoint Inspector and Endpoint Mobile Now, into the RelativityOne platform.



Financial Outlook

“Cellebrite’s 2024 financial results reflect a balanced mix of top-line growth and strong profitability,” stated Dana Gerner, Cellebrite’s Chief Financial Officer. “Redeeming our warrants and hitting various stock price triggers in 2024 enabled us to optimize our capital structure, support healthy trading liquidity and simplify our 2025 financial reporting. As we look ahead, our outlook for 2025 is aligned with our long-term objective of consistently delivering a Rule of X performance between 45 and 50.”

The Company’s first-quarter and full-year expectations for 2025 are as follows:

First-Quarter 2025 Expectations

(as of 2/13/25) Full-Year 2025 Expectations

(as of 2/13/25) ARR $406 million - $411 million $480 million - $495 million Annual growth 22% - 24% 21% - 25% Revenue $107 million - $112 million $480 million - $490 million Annual growth 19% - 25% 20% - 22% Adjusted EBITDA $22 million - $24 million $113 million - $123 million Adjusted EBITDA margin ~21% 24% - 25%



Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as its non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;

Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and

Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company’s current operations and affect financial income.



Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”) is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimated financial information for the first quarter of 2025 and for fiscal year 2025 and certain statements such as, multiple macro tailwinds that the Company believes show no signs of dissipating; the Company moves into 2025 with plans to advance its market and technology leadership, sustain its top-line expansion and continue generating attractive profit margins and robust free cash flow; and the Company’s outlook for 2025 being aligned with its long-term objective of consistently delivering a Rule of X performance between 45 and 50. Such forward-looking statements including those with respect to 2025 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability and earnings as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite’s dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite’s dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and as amended on April 12, 2024, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company’s cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results Summary

(U.S Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 109,049 93,013 401,203 325,110 Gross profit 91,425 78,097 338,610 271,879 Gross margin 83.8 % 84.0 % 84.4 % 83.6 % Operating income 15,727 14,999 56,906 33,237 Operating margin 14.4 % 16.1 % 14.2 % 10.2 % Net income (loss) 19,269 (14,647 ) (283,007 ) (81,100 ) Cash flow from operating activities 65,967 43,828 132,171 102,058 Non-GAAP Financial Data: Operating income 26,928 20,982 92,119 55,282 Operating margin 24.7 % 22.6 % 23.0 % 17.0 % Net income 26,123 21,999 97,761 60,926 Adjusted EBITDA 28,793 22,726 99,377 61,946 Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.4 % 24.4 % 24.8 % 19.1 %





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,659 $ 189,517 Short-term deposits 153,746 74,713 Marketable securities 101,818 38,693 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $594 and $1,583 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 82,358 77,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,246 26,400 Contract acquisition costs 5,827 5,550 Inventories 8,939 9,940 Total current assets 567,593 422,082 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 7,682 7,341 Marketable securities 36,601 28,859 Deferred tax assets, net 11,072 7,024 Property and equipment, net 16,995 15,896 Intangible assets, net 11,306 10,594 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 10,604 14,260 Goodwill 28,714 26,829 Total non-current assets 122,974 110,803 Total assets $ 690,567 $ 532,885 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current Liabilities Trade payables $ 11,077 $ 8,282 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 63,330 44,845 Deferred revenues 216,970 195,725 Operating lease liabilities 4,125 4,972 Total current liabilities 295,502 253,824 Long-term liabilities Other long-term liabilities 6,954 5,515 Deferred revenues 45,247 47,098 Restricted Sponsor Shares liability — 47,247 Price Adjustment Shares liability — 81,715 Derivative warrant liabilities — 54,117 Operating lease liabilities 6,844 9,157 Total long-term liabilities 59,045 244,849 Total liabilities 354,547 498,673 Shareholders’ equity Share capital * ) * ) Additional paid-in capital 498,883 (84,896 ) Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares (85 ) (85 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,086 1,050 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (164,864 ) 118,143 Total shareholders’ equity 336,020 34,212 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 690,567 $ 532,885 *) Less than 1 USD





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription services $ 73,848 $ 57,722 $ 271,028 $ 209,751 Term-license 21,220 20,924 82,007 70,663 Total subscription 95,068 78,646 353,035 280,414 Other non-recurring 6,293 4,486 17,285 13,561 Professional services 7,688 9,881 30,883 31,135 Total revenue 109,049 93,013 401,203 325,110 Cost of revenue: Subscription services 7,156 5,179 26,004 19,219 Term-license — — — 6 Total subscription 7,156 5,179 26,004 19,225 Other non-recurring 4,865 4,344 16,200 13,766 Professional services 5,603 5,393 20,389 20,240 Total cost of revenue 17,624 14,916 62,593 53,231 Gross profit $ 91,425 $ 78,097 $ 338,610 $ 271,879 Operating expenses: Research and development 25,599 21,751 98,415 84,386 Sales and marketing 35,524 29,594 132,389 110,813 General and administrative 14,575 11,753 50,900 43,443 Total operating expenses $ 75,698 $ 63,098 $ 281,704 $ 238,642 Operating income $ 15,727 $ 14,999 $ 56,906 $ 33,237 Financial income (expense), net 4,170 (27,344 ) (332,890 ) (108,800 ) Income (loss) before tax 19,897 (12,345 ) (275,984 ) (75,563 ) Tax expense 628 2,302 7,023 5,537 Net income (loss) $ 19,269 $ (14,647 ) $ (283,007 ) $ (81,100 ) Earnings (losses) per share Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.08 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.08 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 233,248,045 194,440,674 209,471,827 190,154,549 Diluted 247,353,640 194,440,674 209,471,827 190,154,549 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income (loss) on hedging transactions 261 1,311 (487 ) 1,252 Unrealized (loss) income on marketable securities (411 ) 293 113 506 Currency translation adjustments 1,820 (946 ) 1,410 (1,039 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,670 658 1,036 719 Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 20,939 $ (13,989 ) $ (281,971 ) $ (80,381 )





Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2024

2023 2024

2023

Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 19,269 $ (14,647 ) $ (283,007 ) $ (81,100 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation and RSU's 9,269 5,060 30,575 18,998 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (866 ) (308 ) (2,904 ) (1,106 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,729 2,615 10,607 10,011 Interest income from short-term deposits (2,836 ) (3,495 ) (10,736 ) (7,737 ) Deferred tax assets, net (1,813 ) 2,290 (4,015 ) 5,125 Remeasurement of warrant liability — 9,785 110,664 34,102 Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares — 6,975 65,889 29,715 Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liabilities — 14,155 173,051 55,531 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 10,263 (7,067 ) (5,829 ) 2,271 Increase in deferred revenue 17,255 22,247 22,317 46,114 (Increase) decrease in other non-current assets (47 ) 231 (341 ) (5,610 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,885 ) (2,175 ) 3,201 (9,211 ) Changes in operating lease assets 1,450 224 5,335 4,362 Changes in operating lease liability (1,278 ) 330 (4,839 ) (4,196 ) Decrease in inventories 746 1,281 982 243 Increase in trade payables 3,917 321 2,755 3,691 Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,722 5,571 17,586 734 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (928 ) 435 880 121 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,967 43,828 132,171 102,058 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,178 ) (2,260 ) (8,566 ) (5,231 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash — — (2,748 ) — Purchase of Intangible assets (1,139 ) (2,687 ) (2,043 ) (2,687 ) Investment in marketable securities (15,079 ) (13,312 ) (127,789 ) (55,317 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 10,985 12,279 59,971 56,336 Investment in short-term deposits (39,000 ) (25,000 ) (207,000 ) (89,000 ) Redemption of short-term deposits 31,462 34,141 138,702 73,359 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (15,949 ) 3,161 (149,473 ) (22,540 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of options to shares 5,756 3,827 17,265 19,142 Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan 974 703 3,344 2,623 Exercise of Warrants — — 53 — Redemption of Warrants — — (11 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 6,730 4,530 20,651 21,765 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 56,748 51,519 3,349 101,283 Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash equivalents (1,438 ) 932 (1,207 ) 589 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 136,349 137,066 189,517 87,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 191,659 $ 189,517 $ 191,659 $ 189,517 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 3,801 $ 847 $ 7,706 $ 10,047 Non-cash activities Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right of use assets $ 53 $ 3,105 $ 1,884 $ 4,363 Reclassification of derivative warrants from liability to equity $ — $ — $ 164,770 $ — Reclassification of Restricted Sponsor Shares from liability to equity $ — $ — $ 113,136 $ — Reclassification of Price Adjustment Shares from liability to equity $ — $ — $ 254,766 $ —



