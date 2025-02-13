Moi Rewards Recognizes Inspiring Community Heroes Committed to Giving Back

Toronto, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, METRO Inc. proudly honours five exceptional community members who consistently go above and beyond. These local heroes will each be awarded 1 million Moi points.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to recognize and reward individuals who go above and beyond to give back to their communities,” said Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Strategy at METRO Inc. “With 1 million Moi points, we hope to honour their generosity and inspire others to make a positive impact as well. It's a small way for us to show our appreciation for their incredible contributions.”

To celebrate their extraordinary impact, METRO Inc. is proud to introduce the five local heroes who have made a difference in their communities. Each of these individuals have demonstrated unwavering dedication and their stories serve as an inspiration.

Amanda Coombs, Executive Director, Back 2 Basickz Support Services - Toronto

In 2013, Amanda Coombs founded Back 2 Basickz Youth Support Services, a nonprofit focused on creating a safe space for Black youth living in marginalized neighbourhoods to come together. The organization provides crucial resources, like Mental Health Wellness and NextGen employment programs. Despite limited funding, Amanda tirelessly puts the needs of youth first, offering guidance and support where it’s needed most. You can learn more about Back 2 Basickz here .

“At Back 2 Basickz, we are very proud to support two communities in Scarborough and Jane & Finch.” said Amanda. “One of the biggest challenges in both communities is food insecurity.”

Sandra Copeland, Co-ordinator of the Breakfast Program at Carson Grove Elementary School - Ottawa

Sandra Copeland serves as the Co-ordinator for the Breakfast Program, as well as two other smaller food assistance programs, at Carson Grove Elementary School in Ottawa. For over 14 years, she has planned, shopped and prepared nutritious, healthy foods for the students. As a former professional chef, shifting focus to the school Breakfast Program has brought new purpose and great meaning to her life where she feeds an average 150 students daily.

“I’ve been volunteering with the breakfast program for 14 years now,” said Sandra. “What started out as a couple of hours a week when my son was attending the school, has expanded into 5-6 hours a day. I do the planning, shopping, preparation, clean up and paperwork. One of the most magical parts of my days is introducing our diverse student population to a variety of foods that some may have never seen before and seeing the smiles on their faces when they try them. It brings me so much joy and keeps me going.”

Debbie Marson, Executive Director, North Bay Food Bank - North Bay

Debbie is a dedicated volunteer turned employee at the North Bay Food Bank. For over 5 years, she has worked to help meet growing community needs. In 2024, she helped serve over 4,800 households helping 6,100 adults and 2,600 children. As the need grows, Debbie has doubled down on helping as many families as possible. You can learn more about the North Bay Food Bank here .

“Every chance I get, I tell the story of the great need in the North Bay Community and how the Food Bank helps thousands of families each year.” said Debbie. “The greatest reward in my life is giving back to my community.”

Jeffery Ng, Founder & CEO of Gore Park Community Outreach - Hamilton

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffrey Ng witnessed the growing needs of his community and felt compelled to take action. What began as a personal “30 Days of Kindness” challenge—preparing and distributing meals to those in need—quickly evolved into a movement. Today, his initiative, Gore Park Community Outreach, has grown into a dedicated network of hundreds of volunteers, serving thousands of people in the Gore Park community every week. Jeffrey was awarded The Order of Hamilton & The Paul Harris Fellow Award for Community Service. Jeffrey is deeply committed to his mission, personally overseeing every aspect of the organization—from onboarding volunteers to securing donations and distributing essential items. Every Saturday, rain or shine, he is out in the community, ensuring no one is forgotten. You can learn more about Gore Park Community Outreach here .

“I worked in the corporate world for almost 30 years before deciding to walk away and dedicate my life to service,” says Jeffrey. “I continue this work because of the incredible people I meet every day. They’ve changed my life, and I remind them never to lose hope.”

Emily Kovacs, Executive Director, Bridges Niagara - St. Catharines

Emily is a dedicated leader whose compassion and vision have profoundly impacted the Niagara Region, particularly for newcomers. As a newcomer herself, Emily and her mother used the resources at Bridges Niagara and know exactly what members are going through. She ensures that everyone has access to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. Bridges Niagara has become a vital resource, offering comprehensive support through housing, employment, mental health services, and language programs, all aimed at helping individuals settle and thrive in Canada. You can learn more about Bridges Niagara here .

“I moved to Canada when I was 16-years old and didn’t speak any English,” explained Emily. “The services that Bridges Niagara (formerly known as the Folk Arts Council of St. Catharines) helped me become who I am today. I’ve made it my mission to ease the hardships faced by other newcomers in the community.”

Inspired by local heroes, METRO Inc. encourages every Ontarian to continue recognizing those in their own communities who already do so much for others.







