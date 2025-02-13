Profila unleashes DOGE on Big AdTech: Slashes costs, pays customers 80% of revenues in ZEKE

LUZERN, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profila is revolutionizing the advertising industry by eliminating data-harvesting middlemen and redirecting ad revenues straight to users. With its Web3-powered platform, Profila compensates individuals for their data and attention, offering up to 80% of ad spend in its native ZEKE token. The groundbreaking ZEKE token sale is now live.

For years, surveillance-driven tech giants and ad intermediaries have exploited user data, accumulating billions while delivering questionable engagement and widespread ad fraud. Profila’s model disrupts this outdated system by enabling direct brand-to-user advertising, ensuring transparency, fairness, and real engagement.

Why ZEKE is a game-changer

Massive buy pressure – Brands fuel the system, while users cash out in ZEKE.

Next-generation privacy – No tracking, no exploitation—just ethical, user-driven engagement.

Web3 security – Built on Cardano for enhanced security, fairness, and transparency.

Big tech disruption – Eliminates intrusive ads and manipulative algorithms.

Limited-time rewards – Up to 200,000 ADA in ZEKE bonuses available.



“This isn’t just another token launch—it’s a reckoning for the entire ad industry,” said Shawn Jensen, CEO of Profila. “Users should be the ones benefiting from their data, not tech giants profiting behind their backs.”

About Profila

Profila is redefining the digital marketing landscape by aligning brand engagement with user privacy. Through its innovative platform, brands achieve 100% engagement with real customers, eliminating wasteful ad spending and ensuring ethical, preference-driven interactions.

