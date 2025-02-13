CorVel Corporation Appoints Sarah Scott as Executive Vice President of Product

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, today announced the promotion of Sarah Scott to Executive Vice President of Product. In her expanded role, Sarah will be responsible for defining and driving the overall product vision and strategy, from ideation to launch and ongoing optimization. Sarah’s leadership will ensure the company continues to deliver innovative solutions that create value and meet the evolving needs of its partners.

Throughout her 25 years with CorVel, Sarah has been instrumental in the company’s success. In her previous role as Vice President of Network Solutions, Sarah played a pivotal role in overseeing key practice areas, including pharmacy management, network management, ancillary services, independent medical examinations (IME), and professional review. Her leadership has led to improved clinical outcomes, faster return-to-work rates, cost reductions, and reduced risks.



“During her tenure at CorVel, I have seen Sarah grow from an individual contributor as a Nurse Case Manager, to an Executive Leader within the organization, demonstrating exceptional leadership and vision,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s President and CEO. “Her commitment to innovation and operational excellence has been instrumental in strengthening CorVel’s position in the marketplace. I am confident that in her new role, Sarah will continue to lead transformative growth for our organization.”

“Thank you to Michael and the entire executive team for entrusting me to lead CorVel’s products and services,” said Sarah Scott. “I firmly believe that collaboration and innovative thinking are essential to delivering meaningful results for our clients. I look forward to expanding my work with the executive team to drive the company’s growth and ongoing success.”

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and December 31st 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

