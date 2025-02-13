Medical Device Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 18.86 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 23.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the worldwide medical device connectivity market is estimated to be US$ 2.29 billion worth in 2025 and has been forecasted to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 23.5% from 2025 to 2035.

One key factor driving the market growth for medical device connectivity is the increasing adoption of electronic health record systems, also popular as EHR systems. Because EHR systems enable the digital storage and management of patient data, they are crucial to modern healthcare. Their ability to interface with medical devices fluidly determines how well they provide accurate and automatic data collecting facilities, including vital signs, test results, and treatment logs.

By facilitating real-time communication between medical devices and EHR systems, device connectivity solutions minimize the gap and reduce administrative expenses and errors caused by manual entry. Through this connectedness, medical professionals access up-to-date and thorough patient data, which improves clinical decision-making.

North America holds a significant portion of the global market due to its leading position because of its well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory support, and fast adoption of digital health technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for medical device connectivity is projected to reach US$ 18.86 billion by the end of 2035.

by the end of 2035. Demand for wireless medical device connectivity solutions is evaluated to reach US$ 12.35 billion by 2035.

by 2035. The market in Japan is evaluated to expand at 25% CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

from 2025 to 2035. North America is analyzed to hold 35.8% of the global market share in 2025.

of the global market share in 2025. The market in the United States is estimated to register revenue worth US$ 550.77 million in 2025.

in 2025. Based on end-use vertical, the hospitals & clinics segment is forecasted to hold 38.9% of the overall market revenue share by 2035.

of the overall market revenue share by 2035. The market in East Asia is approximated to advance at 23.8% CAGR through 2035.

“To increase their product offerings and reach, prominent medical device connectivity providers are collaborating with healthcare professionals, system integrators, and IT firms,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Medical Device Connectivity Market:

Medtronic; GE Healthcare; IBM Watson Health; Honeywell Life Sciences; Abbott Laboratories; Philips Healthcare; Cerner Corporation; Siemens Healthineers; Qualcomm Life; Boston Scientific; Johnson & Johnson; Roche Diagnostics; Zebra Technologies.

High Preference for Wireless Connectivity in Healthcare Facilities:

Compared to wired communication, wireless connectivity is in high demand. The ability of wireless networking to enable seamless, real-time communication between medical devices and healthcare IT systems without requiring extensive cabling makes it the preferred choice. Due to their features to access and monitor patient data from anywhere, medical practitioners are becoming more interested in these solutions. Wireless technologies that offer flexibility, mobility, and convenience, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G are the primary cause of this.

This is particularly important for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and mobile health apps, where reliable, quick data transfer is critical. The increasing need for mobile, integrated healthcare solutions as well as the rising use of wireless devices are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Medical Device Connectivity Industry News:

In January 2025 , the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Medical Device Information System ( MeDevIS ) , a publicly accessible web-based platform to support global access to medical devices and technologies .

In March 2022 , Cognosos , Inc. , a leading provider of real - time location services ( RTLS ) , introduced LocationAI , a highly accurate geolocation engine driven by machine learning , as part of its asset tracking solution for healthcare facilities .

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the medical device connectivity market, presenting historical demand data (2020 to 2024) and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on component (solutions {Interface Devices, Medical Device Connectivity Hubs, Medical Telemetry Solutions}, services {Consultation Services, Integration & Deployment Services, Support & Maintenance Services}), connectivity technology (wired connectivity, wireless connectivity), application (vital sign monitoring systems, cardiology devices, ICU systems, oncology systems, home healthcare devices), and end-use vertical (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, healthcare research centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

