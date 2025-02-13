Bitget Lists Story Protocol (IP) with Exclusive Launchpool Rewards and Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Story Protocol (IP) on its platform, with trading available on the spot market and the launch of an exclusive Launchpool rewards campaign.

Spot trading for IP will go live on 13 February 2025, 9:00 (UTC) under the IP/USDT pair, allowing users to trade the token seamlessly. In addition, the Launchpool campaign, starting from 13 February 2025, 12:00 (UTC) to 15 February 2025, 12:00 (UTC), will enable users to lock BGB and earn a share of 554,500 IP in rewards. Users can lock a maximum of 30,000 BGB while adhering to a minimum requirement of 5 BGB. Airdrops for both pools are calculated on an hourly basis, determined by each participant's locked volume in relation to the total locked volume of the pool. This real-time distribution mechanism ensures fairness and transparency throughout the campaign.

Story is a Layer1 Blockchain that empowers creators by enabling them to register their IP on-chain, ensuring control over their work while streamlining licensing and monetization processes. IP is the native cryptocurrency of Story's ecosystem. This token is the key to securing the network, processing transactions, and allowing users to participate in governance decisions. With Story, from artists and scientists to businesses and AI developers can fairly and efficiently exchange IP without intermediaries.

Bitget continues to solidify its role as a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, offering over 800 listed tokens across spot and derivatives markets. The addition of IP to Launchpool highlights Bitget's ongoing effort to support innovative projects that value and protect creators' work in the digital future. Launchpool participants can stake specific tokens to unlock early access to IP, showcasing the platform's commitment to delivering valuable assets and fostering active engagement.

For more details on IP Launchpool, users can visit here .

