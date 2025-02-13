Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | February 13, 2025 at 14:50 EET

Arbitral tribunal appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Innofactor Plc

As previously announced, Onni Bidco Oy (“Onni Bidco”) has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated December 2, 2024, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Innofactor Plc’s (“Innofactor”) minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Innofactor. Onni Bidco served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on January 7, 2025.

Onni Bidco has today been informed that the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three members for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the minority shares in Innofactor. The arbitral tribunal consists of Independent Arbitrator Heidi Merikalla-Teir (chair), Professor Emeritus, LL.D., Trained on the bench Raimo Immonen and D.Sc. (Econ.), CVA Harri Seppänen.

