Conduit Pharmaceuticals Partners with Charles River in Clinically Relevant Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Model

Conduit Pharmaceuticals partners with Charles River to evaluate the efficacy of its lead programme in a pre-clinical lupus model, utilizing Charles River’s immunology expertise to refine study parameters and improve probability of successful Phase II clinical trial outcomes.



The study aims to accelerate the development of AZD1656 (and its derivatives), for autoimmune disorders, with a focus on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis (LN).



NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT ) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce an agreement with Charles River Laboratories Inc (“Charles River”) to evaluate AZD1656 (and its derivatives) in a clinically relevant Systemic Lupus Erythematosus model. This collaboration highlights Conduit’s focus on generating high-quality preclinical data to optimize the development pathway for its clinical program in auto-immune and position itself for success in its upcoming Phase II clinical trials.

Conduit will leverage Charles River’s expertise in immunology and preclinical research to refine study parameters and generate robust data to evaluate the efficacy of its lead compound. By conducting this comprehensive study, Conduit aims to enhance the predictability of clinical outcomes, increase the efficiency of its planned Phase II trials, and ultimately improve the likelihood of success for AZD1656 as a potential treatment for autoimmune disorders.

This study is a critical step in Conduit’s development strategy, as it is expected to provide essential data to inform and de-risk future clinical trials. The primary aim is to better understand the impact of drug on disease progression in a lupus model, assessed by typical disease progression readouts. Furthermore, the study will gather data on the effect of the drug on inflammatory markers and pro-inflammatory cytokine levels to understand how the drug impacts Treg immunoregulation.

By generating this data early in the development process, Conduit aims to optimize its Phase II trials, by reducing development timelines and maximizing the therapeutic potential of AZD1656. This will strengthen the scientific foundation for Conduit’s primary asset but also enhance the value for potential out-licensing opportunities.

“We are excited to collaborate with Charles River, a global leader in drug discovery and early-stage drug development. Their expertise in immunology and research will provide Conduit with critical insights and allow us to refine our study design, improve the quality of our data, and ultimately increase the likelihood of clinical success,” said Dr. David Tapolczay, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

