New Multicenter Study Highlights Utility of Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis in Heart Failure Care

Research Published in the Prestigious Journal of Cardiac Failure From Three Institutions

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces a multicenter study published in the prestigious Journal of Cardiac Failure reporting pivotal insights for effective heart failure treatment through the use of Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis (BVA). The study demonstrates how BVA outperforms standard hemodynamic measurements in assessing heart failure volume status, while highlighting its unique capability to detect anemia, a crucial factor for effective treatment.

The research, titled, "Patient Sex Impacts Volume Phenotypes and Hemodynamics in Chronic Heart Failure," analyzed data from 255 heart failure patients across three major medical institutions: Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Duke University Medical Center, and Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Each patient underwent both BVA and pressure assessment.

The study revealed several critical findings:

Commonly used hemodynamic pressure measures are inaccurate surrogates compared to direct blood volume analysis with Daxor BVA.

BVA enables more accurate diagnosis of true anemia which is a key guideline target of care.

Sex-specific volume differences as illuminated by BVA require individualized treatment approaches.

"Pressure is not volume,” commented Marat Fudim, MD, MPH, the study's principal investigator. "These clinically significant differences underscore the importance of distinguishing individual volume profiles to help guide the most appropriate volume-management strategies and avoid potentially deleterious outcomes.”

Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer further commented, “Volume management is the cornerstone of heart failure care. This study confirms the superior accuracy of BVA over commonly used pressure-based proxies. Effective treatment starts with precise diagnosis—BVA delivers it with 98% proven accuracy.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

