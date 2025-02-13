AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces eBee is the Most Used Conventional Fixed Wing Drone for U.S. Commercial Operators Based on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Registration Data

Based on FAA Part 107 commercial drone registration data from 2021 to the present day marks a significant accomplishment for AgEagle in the commercial UAS industry

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces that based on its internal review of FAA Part 107 commercial drone registration data from 2021 to present day indicates the Company’s eBee UAS was the most used conventional fixed wing drone for U.S. commercial operators.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Our eBee drones are renowned for their long-flight endurance, high-resolution sensors and user-friendly operation that delivers precise data in challenging environments, empowering users to make intelligent informed real-time decisions. We believe these data are reflective of that reputation, even as we continue to improve upon our products to ensure high value for all our customers worldwide. Meanwhile, we remain committed to ensuring regulatory compliance and safety standards, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted leader in both the commercial and defense drone markets.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is a U.S. federal government agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates civil aviation in the United States and surrounding international waters. Its powers include air traffic control, certification of personnel and aircraft, setting standards for airports, and protection of U.S. assets during the launch or re-entry of commercial space vehicles. Powers over neighboring international waters were delegated to the FAA by authority of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

