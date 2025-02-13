Dallas Wings Partners with TEGNA’s KFAA for Broadcast Rights Agreement

DALLAS and TYSONS, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Wings and TEGNA’s (NYSE: TGNA) KFAA in Dallas have announced a landmark broadcast rights agreement, making the station the exclusive local television partner of the Dallas Wings.

In 2025, all Wings games not designated for national television will be available for free over-the-air in the local Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA (Ch. 29), with the possibility of select games airing on WFAA (Ch. 8). KFAA and TEGNA will lead local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games.

“We are thrilled to announce this groundbreaking broadcast partnership with KFAA,” Dallas Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb stated. “Wings games will now be available via local broadcast to more people than ever before through the tremendous reach of KFAA. We are appreciative of the investment TEGNA is making in the Wings and women’s sports and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver world class live sports programming to fans across North Texas.”

“The Dallas Wings are the perfect next addition to our growing roster of sports broadcasts on KFAA,” said Carolyn Mungo, president and general manager of WFAA/KFAA. “KFAA has become the local destination for basketball fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the Wings and their tenth anniversary season.”

This agreement marks yet another significant milestone for the Dallas Wings. Prior to the 2024 season, the Wings announced plans to relocate the team to downtown Dallas and play in a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium while also building a nearby state-of-the-art practice facility. Additionally, the Wings have revamped their Front Office, including the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. The Wings also won the Draft Lottery in November and will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.

Fans will be able to watch KFAA (Ch. 29) games through their cable, satellite, or streaming provider or through an HD antenna. As of Jan. 22, KFAA is available on the following providers in Dallas-Fort Worth: AT&T U-verse TV (Ch. 29/1029), Charter Spectrum (Ch. 29/1291), DIRECTV (Ch. 29), DIRECTV Stream, DISH (Ch. 29), Frontier Fiber (Ch. 29/529), Fubo, GEUS (Ch. 510), Grande Communications/Astound Broadband, OneSource Communications (Ch. 25), and Optimum (Ch. 10/14).

KFAA and its sister station, WFAA, are also home to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, who announced a multi-year agreement with the stations’ owner TEGNA this past fall. KFAA also features the NBA G League’s Texas Legends.

ABOUT THE DALLAS WINGS

The Dallas Wings will celebrate their 10th season in North Texas in 2025, and call College Park Center in Arlington, Texas home. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023. Fans can follow the team on all social channels, including Facebook, X (@DallasWings) Instagram (@dallaswings) and TikTok (@dallaswings).

ABOUT KFAA

KFAA 29, owned by WFAA parent company TEGNA, launched in October 2024 and is the multi-year broadcast home for the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Legends basketball teams. KFAA had been previously branded as Estrella TV, a Spanish-language channel, which now airs on Ch. 29.2.

