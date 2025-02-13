Outdoor Sportsman Group Launches Game and Fish TV FAST Channel to Bring Premium Sporting Content Directly to Your Screen

Denver, CO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Sportsman Group is thrilled to announce the launch of GAME & FISH TV, a dynamic new FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel dedicated to sports enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors. With its tagline, “The Sporting Lifestyle,” GAME & FISH TV offers free, ad-supported streaming to deliver captivating TV programming and outdoor content to viewers everywhere.

GAME & FISH TV provides an unmatched lineup of high-energy sports and outdoor lifestyle programming, combining the thrill of live events with inspiring human-interest stories and fascinating adventures and more. From professional anglers in live Major League Fishing competitions to gripping tales of rugged explorers and top game chefs, GAME & FISH TV invites fans to experience the action like never before—all at no cost.

“By launching a FAST channel, we’re bridging adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts to a premium viewing experience that’s completely free and accessible,” said OSG President and CEO Michael Carney. “GAME & FISH TV not only entertains but also creates a deeper community for those passionate about the outdoors, presented in a way that truly captures The Sporting Lifestyle.”

Drawn from the libraries of Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, and MyOutdoorTV, GAME & FISH TV offers viewers a robust variety of programming across six exciting categories, including:

LIVE EVENTS – Featuring live Major League Fishing professional bass fishing competitions throughout the year.

SPORTS & LEGENDS – Featuring sports highlights, live game analysis, interviews, player profiles, and unique behind-the-scenes stories. From Hall of Famers to local sports icons, watch insightful human-interest stories that go beyond the game.

ADVENTURE – Real-life outdoor adventure stories of intrepid wilderness explorers, modern-day cowboys, mountain men, off-the-grid pioneers, off-roaders, game-changing entrepreneurs, and much more.

COOKING – Get a taste of the wild with our stellar lineup of celebrated game chefs — as they showcase delicious wild game and fish dishes you can make at home.

HUNTING – From monster whitetails to bugling bulls, our premium hunting lifestyle programs deliver heart-pounding action at its finest.

FISHING – Catch the excitement and feel the passion of today’s angling lifestyle. Our pros will show you how to find success in some of the most amazing freshwater and saltwater fisheries on earth.

Starting today, viewers can tune in to GAME & FISH TV on OutdoorChannel.com, GameandFishMag.com, MyOutdoorTV and Samsung TV Plus with additional outlets coming in the near future.

Discover GAME & FISH TV today. For more information, please visit www.gameandfishtv.com.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group: Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel (Canada) and MOTV, the world’s leading subscription streaming platform created for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. The Group also consists of numerous established publishing assets: 14 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com.

Attachment