ZenaTech’s ZenaDrone Subsidiary Develops and Tests Proprietary Drone Communications System Enabling Secure and Reliable Communications for US Defense Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has developed and is currently testing a proprietary drone communications management system called “DroneNet” that enables direct and secure drone communications in situations without reliable internet, cellular or satellite communications. The internally developed system is specifically built for use with the Company’s ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drone products. A drone communications system is a two-way link between a drone and its base station used to direct the drone and relay real-time drone video and sensor data.

“We believe our proprietary DroneNet communications system will improve both the reliability and performance of our drones ensuring we are not dependent on third-party products with compatibility issues. This internal development ensures we gain more customization of our products, cost management, and control of our supply chain, all of which results in what we believe to be superior drone solutions. Once we’ve tested this initial version, our plan for future advancements includes developing and testing our own microchips with multilayer encryption suitable for NDAA-compliant use required for US Defense applications,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

Drones used by the military for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications require reliable communications systems for uninterrupted data transmission, mission effectiveness, and operational security. Drones must relay real-time video, sensor data, and telemetry to command centers, allowing defense operators to make time-sensitive decisions. This is especially critical for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, where drones operate over longer distances often in harsh or contested environments. Without secure and resilient communications links, drones risk losing control, can face signal jamming, or data latency, which can compromise mission success. Advanced proprietary communication solutions using satellite and 4G help ensure connectivity in GPS-denied or high-interference environments and can safeguard data against jamming and cyber threats.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, in a VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) quadcopter design with eight rotors; it is considered a medium-sized drone measuring 12X7 feet in size. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities up to 40 kilos, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial and defense use.

ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and the US Navy using its drones for carrying critical cargo — such as blood — in the field. ZenaDrone plans to manufacture and assemble its US Department of Defense (DoD) drones in Phoenix, Arizona.

ZenaDrone solutions for the US military must be NDAA (National Defense Administration Act) compliant, a requirement with strict drone cybersecurity and country of origin specifications, including chipsets, cameras, and components, which excludes a set list of Chinese manufacturers. The company previously announced that its supply chain is NDAA-compliant.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through seven global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing a DaaS business model and global partner network.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an indoor/outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

