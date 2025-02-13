Kaltura Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Meeting Solutions

New York, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Meeting Solutions.



Kaltura’s AI-infused, real-time-conferencing experience component, Kaltura Room, powers a wide array of synchronous meeting experiences, from marketing, sales, and customer success to teaching, learning, training, certification, corporate communication, collaboration, and more. Kaltura Room is embedded into numerous Kaltura products, including Video Portal, Virtual Events & Webinars, Virtual Classroom, and LMS & CMS extensions, and is tightly integrated into other experience components that support on-demand and live video streaming.



For virtual events and webinars, Kaltura Room adds powerful synchronous engagement functionalities beyond video, including chat, Q&A, quizzes, and polls along with flexible settings. These settings enable organizers to customize attendee participation, such as the ability to easily bring audience members to the stage or create breakout rooms, add lower thirds and interludes, leverage an advanced scene manager, and more. Event organizers can integrate session content with peace of mind through storyboards, content-sharing integrations, and collaborative whiteboards.

Kaltura Room is also infused with AI-powered tools that enhance real-time engagement, content creation, and accessibility. The AI-driven engagement agent continuously monitors session dynamics, provides real-time insights, alerts organizers when participation levels drop and proactively recommends tailored interactive strategies such as polls and notifications to boost re-engagement. Additionally, sentiment analysis monitors chat discussions, helping moderators gauge audience reactions and adjust the session dynamics accordingly. AI-driven Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) ensures accurate captions for recordings, AI-driven while real-time noise cancellation enhances audio clarity during live meetings, creating a seamless and immersive experience for all participants.



Within Kaltura's Video Portal, Kaltura Room enables organizations to create a unified learning environment that bridges between live and on-demand content, converting real-time sessions into structured, searchable training modules.

In Kaltura’s Virtual Classroom, Kaltura Room is the main experience component. It is used by customers like Berlitz, which delivers language and cultural training to students and professionals across over 70 countries, to provide live synchronous teaching and learning for instructors and students.

Kaltura Room generates comprehensive and granular engagement analytics that help marketers and learning and development professionals evaluate participation and knowledge retention, optimize content and campaigns, and adjust workflows. Kaltura Room also offers flexible customization options that enable organizations to create highly branded, bespoke engaging experiences.

“At Kaltura, we’re transforming meeting solutions with AI. By embedding real-time engagement analytics, dynamic sentiment analysis, and automated speech recognition, we’re creating adaptive, intelligent meeting experiences that redefine digital collaboration. Our AI-driven approach empowers organizations to connect and innovate more effectively, anticipating needs and driving engagement in ways that traditional solutions simply can’t match. We are honored by Gartner’s recognition and are committed to continue leading the AI transformation in this space, and set new standards for interactive, data-powered communication,” said Navi Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura.

To learn more about Kaltura’s interactive, AI-infused video solutions that increase engagement and boost business outcomes, visit here. To view a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide for Meeting Solutions, click here.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.





