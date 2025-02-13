CGLCC’s response to President Trump’s Canadian Tariffs Threats

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC) expresses deep concern about the threat of U.S. tariffs posed by President Trump. During this uncertain time, the Chamber wants to reinforce its commitment to being a resource and advocate for 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses.

“These tariffs will hurt both Canadian and American businesses, and its equity-deserving communities that will be impacted the most,” said Darrell Schuurman, CGLCC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Canada is dependent on these businesses to help drive innovation, create employment and grow our tax base. The impact the proposed tariffs will have on trade adds yet another barrier for these businesses to overcome.”

Canada and the U.S. have a long-held partnership that supports and encourages fair and open trade. We’re now seeing that even the threat of tariffs on Canadian exports has the potential to disrupt supply chains, increase costs of goods and decrease economic stability for Canadian businesses.

“At CGLCC, we are encouraged by the long-term success of our global program, which connects Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs and enterprises to our global network of allied partners, businesses and governments. Once these connections are made, international networks are built,” said Schuurman. “Today this work is more important than ever, and CGLCC is committed to continuing to connect 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses with our global network of partners who support inclusive trade.”

CGLCC will also continue conversations with corporate leaders, policymakers and U.S. partners to minimize the impact on 2SLGBTQI+ business owners and advocate for inclusive procurement.

“The 30-day delay gives us hope that Canada will find a long-term agreement that ensures the stability of our trade relationship with the U.S. Regardless of this outcome, however, we want to assure the 2SLGBTQI+ business community that we’re here, we’re on your team and we’re doing everything we can to support you,” said Schuurman.

