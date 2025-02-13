Canadian Grace: A 100% Women-Owned Ontario-Based Wellness Brand Launches Amid Buy-Canadian Movement

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada-U.S. trade tensions fuel a growing Buy Canadian movement, a 100% women-owned Ontario-based brand is stepping up to provide a premium homegrown alternative. Canadian Grace officially launches with a mission to offer ethically sourced, organic, and natural skincare products—crafted and distributed from Canada.

With more consumers prioritizing Canadian-owned brands, Canadian Grace is entering the market at the perfect time, giving Ontarians an opportunity to support women entrepreneurs while choosing high-quality, sustainable beauty products.

"This is more than just a launch—it’s a movement," says Shagufta Sheikh, Founder of Canadian Grace. "By choosing Canadian Grace, consumers invest in Canadian women entrepreneurs, ethical business practices, and sustainability."

An Ontario-Based Brand Committed to Ethical Beauty

As one of the few 100% women-owned wellness brands in Ontario, Canadian Grace is redefining clean beauty by prioritizing fair trade sourcing and sustainability.

The launch collection features a selection of organic and natural skincare essentials, using premium ingredients sourced ethically from around the world through fair trade partnerships. While sourcing is global, Canadian Grace ensures that every product is crafted, branded, and distributed by a proudly Ontario-based business—offering consumers a meaningful way to support local entrepreneurship.

Consumers can purchase Canadian Grace products on Amazon Canada and through the brand’s official website at www.canadiangrace.ca, ensuring easy access to a locally owned, women-led wellness brand.

A Timely Launch for Ontario Consumers

As Ontarians shift toward supporting locally owned businesses, Canadian Grace is entering the market at a crucial time. Recent economic discussions, trade tariffs, and a focus on Canadian entrepreneurship have fueled consumer interest in homegrown brands.

"Ontario consumers want businesses they can trust—ones that prioritize sustainability, ethical sourcing, and economic growth at home," says Sheikh. "Canadian Grace is here to deliver exactly that."

The brand is also seeking partnerships with Ontario retailers, wellness advocates, and sustainability organizations to expand its presence across the province.

About Canadian Grace

Canadian Grace is a proudly Ontario-based and 100% women-owned wellness brand dedicated to ethical, natural skincare. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the brand delivers premium beauty solutions while championing women entrepreneurship in Canada. Learn more at www.canadiangrace.ca.

Media Contact:

PR Team

Canadian Grace Wellness Inc

Email: info@canadiangrace.ca

Website: www.canadiangrace.ca