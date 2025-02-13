The Alkaline Water Company Announces Strategic Equipment Acquisition Letter of Intent

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with FZA Note Buyers LLC, a Florida limited liability company, for a strategic equipment acquisition proposed to be fulfilled through the issuance of 34,000,000 shares of Common Stock (Restricted) subject to a 12-month lock-up period (the "Proposed Shares").

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the Shares would be subject to a strict 12-month holding period, with no impact on the Company's current public float or near-term trading dynamics. This proposed structure would allow the Company to enhance its production capabilities and operational efficiency while preserving cash, without affecting current market trading conditions.

"This Letter of Intent for strategic equipment acquisition represents another potential milestone in our company's transformation," said Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Through vertical integration and improved operational efficiencies, we project cost savings and operational improvements up to $2 million during the first year of operations. The proposed transaction would secure essential production equipment through a share-based structure with a 12-month restriction period, potentially improving our operational capabilities while maintaining our strengthened cash position. If completed as contemplated, this structure would allow us to achieve these substantial savings without impacting our current trading float, enabling us to further execute our growth initiatives and strengthen our market presence."

Upon securing a facility lease and completion of due diligence, the Company expects to close the transaction and execute definitive agreements. Following closing, the Company plans a rapid 30-day implementation timeline for equipment integration into its production infrastructure. This proposed acquisition would complement our recent inventory agreement and position us for improved operational efficiency and cost control.

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company, Inc., are the developers of Alkaline88 - a purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt and engineered for a smooth and delicious taste.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current internal projections, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. No assurance can be given that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, projected cost savings and operational improvements; anticipated implementation timeline; expected reduction in manufacturing costs; and securing of facility lease. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that we will successfully complete the proposed transaction on the terms described, or at all.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors including market conditions; competition; changes in consumer preferences; equipment performance; regulatory changes; economic conditions; financing availability; and numerous other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

The financial projections contained herein are based on our current internal analysis and assumptions about future events. These projections have not been reviewed by independent accountants and are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results may vary significantly from these projections.

Specifically, regarding the proposed equipment acquisition and share issuance, investors should note that while the restricted shares would be subject to a 12-month lock-up period, their eventual trading availability may affect future share price and dilution after the restriction period ends. The value of these shares may fluctuate significantly based on market conditions and trading activity. However, during the 12-month restriction period, these shares would not impact the current public float or trading dynamics.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

