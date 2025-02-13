FE International Advises Acquisition of Link My Books by Visma

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, the leading firm in lower and middle market tech M&A, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Link My Books, an automated bookkeeping platform, by Visma, a global leader in cloud software solutions.

Link My Books is a software solution catering to e-Commerce merchants offering streamlined accounting solutions. The Company’s services focus on automating financial processes and reconciling sales data across multiple e-Commerce platforms with popular accounting software such as Xero and QuickBooks.

The accounting software market was valued at $18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $34 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14%. In recent years, Link My Books grew revenue 40% YoY - exemplary growth for a platform in the vertical.

Visma, the acquirer, is a privately held company that provides cloud accounting, payroll, invoicing, and HR business software products. This partnership will expand the resources available to Link My Books customers while maintaining their autonomy and customer-first approach.

“Visma shares our vision of simplifying financial processes for businesses of all sizes,” said Link My Books CEO Dan Little in a recent announcement by the business. “Their extensive experience in B2B cloud software and their reputation for fostering innovation make them the perfect partner for Link My Books.”

FE International is a leader in strategic acquisitions for sector-specific platforms, especially in fintech and ecommerce - where the team has successfully completed hundreds of deals. “Our in-depth knowledge of the space and industry connections helped us easily identify Visma as the ideal partner to drive Link My Books to international success,” said Ashley Bohn, Vice President at FE International and deal lead.

Learn more about Fintech and Ecommerce M&A in the recent industry reports published by the firm.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE’s team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion. FE International was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company.

About Link My Books

Link My Books automates the bookkeeping for e-commerce businesses in a way that cannot be achieved manually. They pair a deep understanding of the intricacies of selling online with cutting edge technology resulting in accounts that are accurate, automated and on time.

About Visma

Visma develops and delivers software to small businesses, medium businesses, and the public sector – improving the work-life of millions of people around the world. Their software simplifies and automates complex and manual work processes, empowering people’s everyday lives.

