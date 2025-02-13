NETSOL Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

  • Double digit growth in subscription and support revenues in 2Q’25
  • Total service revenue increased 26% in 2Q’25
  • 45% gross margins in 2Q’25
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $21.3 million

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, reported results for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.

Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “Our second quarter of fiscal 2025 was highlighted by strong growth in recurring revenues which have been a key strategic focus of ours. During the quarter, we also made investments in the business which better position us for long-term growth. While these investments, particularly in AI, impacted our short-term profitability, they better position us to capitalize on our established expertise as a leading provider of business services and asset financing solutions. With a strong sales pipeline and growing market presence in the US, we believe that we are well positioned to drive positive results in the full fiscal year.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2% to $15.5 million, compared with $15.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increases in subscription and support revenues and services revenues in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.4 million.

  • Total license fees were $73,000 compared with $3.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and cloud) and support revenues increased 27% to $8.6 million compared with $6.8 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues as percentage of sales were 56%, compared with 45% in the prior year period. Included in subscription and support revenues in the quarter is a one-time catch up of approximately $1.0 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues in the quarter would have increased approximately 12% compared to the prior year period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $8.6 million.
  • Total services revenues increased 26% to $6.8 million, compared with $5.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.7 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues, compared to $7.2 million or 47% of net revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $6.9 million or 45% of net revenues.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $7.4 million or 48% of sales compared to $6.1 million or 40% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.3 million or 47% of sales. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to increased sales and marketing costs as the Company continues to invest in growth opportunities.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(487,000) compared to income from operations of $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. On a constant currency basis, loss from operations was $389,000.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $408,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. Included in GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL in the quarter was a loss on foreign currency exchange transactions of $(698,000).

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(775,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a loss of $(789,000) or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $725,000 or $0.06 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Six Months Ended December 31, 2024, Financial Results

Total net revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $30.1 million, compared to $29.5 million in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $29.8 million.

  • License fees totaled $74,000 compared with $4.3 million in the prior year period. License fees on a constant currency basis were $71,000.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024, increased 26% to $16.8 million from $13.3 million in the prior year period. Subscription and support revenues in the six months ended December 31, 2024, included a one-time catch up of approximately $1.7 million. Absent this one-time catch up, total subscription and support revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2024 would have increased approximately 14% compared to the previous period, which more accurately reflects increases in contract values. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $16.7 million.
  • Total services revenues increased 11% to $13.2 million from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $13.0 million. The increase in total services revenues during this period is primarily related to increased implementation services in the US and the UK.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.5 million or 45% of net revenues, compared with $13.3 million of 45% of net revenues in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was $13.6 million or 46% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.7 million or 49% of sales, compared with $12.0 million or 41% of sales in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the six months ended December 31, 2024, were $14.4 million or 48% of sales on as measured on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the six months ended December 31, 2024, totaled $(1.1 million) or $(0.09) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $439,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $(877,000) or $(0.08) per diluted share.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(473,000) or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended December 31, 2024, was a loss of $(585,000) or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents was $21.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $19.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Working capital was $23.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $23.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Total NETSOL stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $33.9 million or $2.91 per share.

Management Commentary

Najeeb Ghauri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “We’re investing in AI product development to enhance our already robust suite of asset finance and leasing solutions. Our Transcend Retail platform is gaining encouraging traction, primarily driven by our agreement with a major German auto manufacturer that continues to ramp. Internationally, we announced a multi-million dollar expansion agreement during the quarter with a longstanding customer in China, and subsequent to the quarter, we expanded an existing agreement with a leading Japanese equipment finance company that is now live with our Transcend Finance platform in their operations in New Zealand and Australia. Contracts like these demonstrate both the depth of our customer relationships, and the superior performance and reliability of our products.”

Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc., commented, “The growth in recurring revenues during the quarter demonstrates the continued evolution of our business model that over time should drive enhanced predictability and profitability in our business. During the quarter, the strategic investments we made in sales and marketing, coupled with the fluctuation in our licensing revenue as well as fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rate, impacted our profitability. We are confident that the sustained growth in our recurring revenue, coupled with the investments we are making in the long-term growth of our business will translate into enhanced value for our shareholders. Importantly, our robust balance sheet with substantial cash and shareholders’ equity provides a strong financial underpinning to the business as we execute on our strategy.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 13, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0789
International dial-in: 201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID: NETSOL. The operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at 203-972-9200.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here, along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL’s website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through Thursday, February 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13751199

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in ten strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL’s products help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

 NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
1: Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
 ASSETSDecember 31, 2024 June 30, 2024
Current assets:   
 Cash and cash equivalents$21,270,642  $19,127,165 
 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $17,028 and $398,809 7,829,823   13,049,614 
 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $595,875 and $116,148 10,661,549   12,684,518 
 Other current assets 3,191,378   2,600,786 
  Total current assets 42,953,392   47,462,083 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 777,428   954,029 
Property and equipment, net 4,934,498   5,106,842 
Right of use assets - operating leases 1,069,948   1,328,624 
Other assets 32,339   32,340 
Intangible assets, net -   - 
Goodwill 9,302,524   9,302,524 
  Total assets$59,070,129  $64,186,442 
      
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,332,560  $8,232,342 
 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,784,232   6,276,125 
 Current portion of operating lease obligations 518,075   608,202 
 Unearned revenue 3,320,286   8,752,153 
  Total current liabilities 19,955,153   23,868,822 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 86,951   95,771 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 512,062   688,749 
  Total liabilities 20,554,166   24,653,342 
      
Stockholders' equity:   
 Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
  12,589,046 shares issued and 11,650,015 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 ,   
  12,359,922 shares issued and 11,420,891 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 125,894   123,602 
 Additional paid-in-capital 129,194,697   128,783,865 
 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares   
 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024) (3,920,856)  (3,920,856)
 Accumulated deficit (45,288,560)  (44,212,313)
 Other comprehensive loss (46,187,766)  (45,935,616)
  Total NetSol stockholders' equity 33,923,409   34,838,682 
 Non-controlling interest 4,592,554   4,694,418 
  Total stockholders' equity 38,515,963   39,533,100 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$59,070,129  $64,186,442 


 
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations
 
   For the Three Months For the Six Months
   Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net Revenues:       
 License fees$72,688  $2,990,453  $73,917  $4,270,902 
 Subscription and support 8,642,629   6,827,781   16,835,100   13,340,024 
 Services 6,821,344   5,419,707   13,226,142   11,869,196 
  Total net revenues 15,536,661   15,237,941   30,135,159   29,480,122 
          
Cost of revenues 8,616,320   8,062,204   16,650,706   16,142,368 
Gross profit 6,920,341   7,175,737   13,484,453   13,337,754 
          
Operating expenses:       
 Selling, general and administrative 7,073,622   5,807,494   14,037,943   11,240,463 
 Research and development cost 333,669   341,411   693,618   719,830 
  Total operating expenses 7,407,291   6,148,905   14,731,561   11,960,293 
          
Income (loss) from operations (486,950)  1,026,832   (1,247,108)  1,377,461 
          
Other income and (expenses)       
 Interest expense (236,386)  (290,322)  (494,605)  (566,339)
 Interest income 529,072   468,280   1,298,939   882,998 
 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions (698,392)  (14,617)  (155,847)  (148,870)
 Other income 38,064   (57,305)  191,555   576 
  Total other income (expenses) (367,642)  106,036   840,042   168,365 
          
Net income before income taxes (854,592)  1,132,868   (407,066)  1,545,826 
Income tax provision (331,614)  (150,053)  (561,431)  (271,948)
Net income  (1,186,206)  982,815   (968,497)  1,273,878 
 Non-controlling interest 39,164   (574,499)  (107,750)  (834,672)
Net income attributable to NetSol$(1,147,042) $408,316  $(1,076,247) $439,206 
          
          
Net income per share:       
 Net income per common share       
  Basic$(0.10) $0.04  $(0.09) $0.04 
  Diluted$(0.10) $0.04  $(0.09) $0.04 
          
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
 Basic 11,484,298   11,372,819   11,456,996   11,359,338 
 Diluted 11,484,298   11,372,819   11,456,996   11,359,338 


 
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
 
    For the Six Months
    Ended December 31,
     2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income (loss)$(968,497) $1,273,878 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash   
  provided by operating activities:   
 Depreciation and amortization 738,582   959,949 
 Provision (reversal) for bad debts   475,172   29,191 
 Gain on sale of assets (25,084)  (98)
 Stock based compensation 95,134   111,787 
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable 4,405,610   5,722,791 
  Revenues in excess of billing 2,688,774   (4,239,762)
  Other current assets (170,856)  329,171 
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses (878,148)  72,501 
  Unearned revenue (5,990,971)  (3,654,724)
  Net cash provided by operating activities  369,716   604,684 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:    
 Purchases of property and equipment (568,134)  (570,584)
 Sales of property and equipment 45,535   1,248 
 Purchase of subsidiary shares (8,878)  - 
  Net cash used in investing activities  (531,477)  (569,336)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 430,000   - 
 Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (306,799)  - 
 Proceeds from bank loans 2,676,932   135,123 
 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (162,370)  (162,482)
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  2,637,763   (27,359)
Effect of exchange rate changes  (332,525)  118,273 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  2,143,477   126,262 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 19,127,165   15,533,254 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $21,270,642  $15,659,516 


 
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP
 
 For the Three Months For the Six Months
 Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$(1,147,042) $408,316  $(1,076,247) $439,206 
Non-controlling interest (39,164)  574,499   107,750   834,672 
Income taxes 331,614   150,053   561,431   271,948 
Depreciation and amortization 372,585   429,163   738,582   959,949 
Interest expense 236,386   290,322   494,605   566,339 
Interest (income) (529,072)  (468,280)  (1,298,939)  (882,998)
EBITDA$(774,693) $1,384,073  $(472,818) $2,189,116 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 47,355   51,433   95,134   111,787 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$(727,338) $1,435,506  $(377,684) $2,300,903 
Less non-controlling interest (a) (61,529)  (710,171)  (207,310)  (1,109,611)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$(788,867) $725,335  $(584,994) $1,191,292 
        
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,484,298   11,372,819   11,456,996   11,359,338 
Diluted 11,484,298   11,372,819   11,456,996   11,359,338 
        
Basic adjusted EBITDA$(0.07) $0.06  $(0.05) $0.10 
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$(0.07) $0.06  $(0.05) $0.10 
        
        
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest       
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows       
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$(39,164) $574,499  $107,750  $834,672 
Income Taxes 102,414   75,407   173,001   111,784 
Depreciation and amortization 92,546   109,765   181,681   251,116 
Interest expense 68,636   91,295   147,828   177,184 
Interest (income) (165,365)  (144,578)  (408,012)  (272,669)
EBITDA$59,067  $706,388  $202,248  $1,102,087 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,462   3,783   5,062   7,524 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$61,529  $710,171  $207,310  $1,109,611 