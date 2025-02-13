FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces the Appointment of Former MLB Player, Rob Rogers to its Board of Directors.

Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., today announced the addition of Rob Rogers to its Board of Directors.

Rob Rogers, a serial entrepreneur, and former baseball player with the Cleveland Indians, has accepted a board position with FrankSpeech Network. Rob invented and patented the amazing ingredient goBHB through his company Ketone Labs. goBHB is the Future of Nutrition. Ketone Labs is on a mission to impact the Health of the World. To date they have sold over 300 million doses of goBHB, and they are just starting. Rob is all about giving back, he said, “It's time to help people of the world with the many challenges they are facing. At this point in my life, I want to be a part of a big dream, a dream that will impact the world and goBHB is going to do that.”

Rob Rogers also added, “I have seen what Mike Lindell has done with his dream, and the impact this man has had on so many people’s lives. He’s never backed down from any challenge he has faced in his life, what he has done and will continue to do is so uplifting and inspirational. I am excited to be part of the board and to see how Mike and his team will revolutionize the delivery of news as we know it today.”

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell stated, "Rob Rogers is a great friend and entrepreneurial businessman. He's an innovator and is going to be a great asset to our Company. We are very excited and blessed to have him on our Board of Directors."

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, biased corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will continue to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. The Company will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House and covering the USA.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets (OTC: Pink Market) FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its various channels.

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! On VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN outlets, users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

