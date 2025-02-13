Pipe Continues International Expansion to Canada Through Partnership with Housecall Pro

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipe , a fintech company partnering with software platforms to deliver embedded financial solutions for SMBs, today announced its expansion to Canada through a partnership with Housecall Pro, the go-to software platform for over 45,000 home service companies. Together, the two companies are dramatically improving financial access for the industry by delivering Pipe’s embedded capital through the Housecall Pro platform. The move accelerates Pipe’s strategy of providing capital access to SMBs globally from within the software they already use to run their businesses. With this expansion, Pipe is now live in the U.S., the UK, and Canada, with additional geographies planned in the near future.

According to a recent study1, 87% of Canadian SMBs are confident in their performance, yet two-thirds struggle with cash flow, and many lack access to capital, hindering their growth and expansion. The situation in Canada is consistent with SMB markets in the United States and the UK, where Pipe Capital is being adopted rapidly to fill the hole left by banks and other traditional capital providers.

Housecall Pro offers an industry-leading SaaS operating platform combined with modern financial services to help home service professionals, or “Pros,” run all aspects of their business. Traditionally, businesses like the ones served by Housecall Pro have struggled to access the financing needed to grow — running into long application processes, credit checks, and excessive paperwork. With Pipe Capital, Housecall Pro can surface personalized offers to Pros embedded in the same platform they use to run their business. Through the partnership, Pipe is able to assess risk and deliver personalized offers to Pros based on live platform data on revenue streams, cash flow, and business performance.

Key capabilities of the embedded offering in the Housecall Pro platform include:

Customer-friendly financing without requiring credit checks or personal guarantees. No minimum monthly payments are required, and payments align with a Pro’s revenue.



Multiple ways to top up and boost financing offers, delivering similar benefits to a line of credit.



Access to capital in a few clicks with tailored go-to-market support.



"At Housecall Pro, we are dedicated to giving home service businesses the tools and resources they need to thrive and grow. Pipe’s customer-friendly capital solution aligns well with that mission,” said Valentina Durand, VP Strategy & Growth, Housecall Pro. “By offering our Canadian customers easy access to capital based on their present and future revenue, we're helping them knock down common financial hurdles and invest in their growth. This streamlined solution increases our value proposition for customers, increases satisfaction and loyalty for Housecall Pro, and strengthens our position as a leading platform for home service professionals."

“By partnering with an industry leader like Housecall Pro in Canada, we’re continuing to expand our global footprint to reach hundreds of thousands of small businesses that need capital to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Luke Voiles, CEO, Pipe. “The home services industry has historically been underserved by traditional financial organizations. Combining Housecall Pro’s unmatched technology and expertise in supporting this market with Pipe’s tailored risk models, together we’re able to provide the capital these SMBs need to grow and prosper.”

About Pipe

Pipe makes customer-friendly capital and smart financial tools accessible to growing businesses inside the software they use every day. Our embedded solutions are built to scale and give business builders across industries the power to grow on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.pipe.com or follow us on X @pipe.

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a top-rated business solution that helps home service professionals save time, sell bigger jobs, and provide best-in-class service. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more, Housecall Pro enables Pros to manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The software is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over nine years. Housecall Pro’s brand portfolio includes BuildBook, construction management software for builders and remodelers, and CONQUER, a business coaching solution for home service businesses.

1 “State of SMB Finance in Canada” survey, conducted at the close of Q3 2024 by Float Financial