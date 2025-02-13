Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market to Hit USD 4.64 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 14.5% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing awareness and the development of new treatment modalities are driving demand for RSV therapeutics market. RSV is a leading cause of respiratory infections, particularly among infants, young children, and older adults. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV leads to 58,000–80,000 hospitalizations in children under five, and 60,000–160,000 hospitalizations in persons aged 65 and older in the U.S. alone.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Moderna, Inc. (mRNA-1345, Spikevax RSV)

Pfizer, Inc. (Abrysvo, RSVpreF)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (Arexvy, RSVPreF3 OA)

AstraZeneca (Beyfortus, Synagis)

Sanofi S.A. (Beyfortus, RSV Fusion Protein Nanoparticles)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MK-1654, RSV-LP Vaccine)

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) (RSV Vaccine Candidate, RSV Adult Vaccine)

Novavax, Inc. (RSV F Vaccine, ResVax)

Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN RSV, BN-RSV)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALN-RSV01, siRNA RSV Treatment)

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.37 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Growing RSV awareness, regulatory advancements, and innovative therapeutics.

Segment Analysis

By Drug Type

The prophylaxis segment led the market in 2023 owing to high emphasis on the prevention of RSV in infants and older adults. Recent advances, including approval of new RSV vaccines (eg, nirsevimab-alip), have provided further treatment options. In June 2023, the CDC gave its consensus approval of nirsevimab-alip for newborns and those children up to 24 months who are at risk of severe disease from RSV. Furthermore, in September 2023, the United Kingdom's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended a national RSV immunisation programme, also stimulating prophylaxis demand. Expanding focus on preclinical prevention has resulted in more widespread use of monoclonal antibodies as well as sustained immunity via the use of vaccines in high risk individuals.

By Route of Administration

In 2023, Injectable route segment held the market lead, capturing 58% of global revenue. Injectable RSV therapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, offer high efficacy and safety, making them the preferred option. The FDA’s approval of Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) in July 2023 for RSV prevention in infants and young children underscores the segment’s dominance. The focus on injectable vaccines will also help strengthen their position in the market since the UK’s 2024 RSV program will feature only injectable vaccines. Injectables are preferred as they are fast-acting, long-lasting, and more patient compliance. Additionally, the growing number of hospital-based RSV immunization programs is expected to further support segment growth.

By Patient Type

The adult segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023. While RSV is often associated with pediatric cases, older adults are highly susceptible to severe RSV infections. The approval of RSV vaccines for seniors, including Pfizer’s Abrysvo and GSK’s Arexvy in May 2023, has driven significant uptake. The increasing elderly population and high hospitalization rates among this demographic contribute to segment growth. With a higher prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma among older adults, the demand for RSV vaccinations and treatments is expected to rise. Additionally, awareness campaigns targeting senior citizens have resulted in increased immunization rates, strengthening the segment’s market position.

By End User

In 2023, Hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share, as they play a major role in the treatment of RSV. High-risk patients including babies and the elderly are hospitalized with severe RSV disease, requiring only the most intensive kinds of care. RSV is responsible for 2.1 million outpatient visits yearly among U.S. children younger than five, according to the CDC. Most RSV treatments, such as monoclonal antibody therapies like palivizumab, are hospital-based, upholding the share of this segment. Greater investments in hospital infrastructure and pharmaceutical supply chains have improved accessibility to RSV therapeutics, leading to better patient outcomes and market penetration.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Prophylaxis Palivizumab MK-1654 Nirsevimab Other Prophylaxis

Treatment Ribavirin Enanta EDP-938 JNJ 53718678 ASCENIV



By Patient Type

Adult

Pediatrics

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Intranasal

Other route of administrations

By End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for more than 38% of the global share in RSV therapeutics, this growth is driven by the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high level of awareness, and early adoption of novel RSV therapeutics further boost regional market growth. The U.S. has been at the forefront of RSV research and treatment, with the CDC estimating 2.1 million outpatient visits and 58,000-80,000 hospitalizations in children younger than 5 years annually. With the FDA approving RSV vaccines for older adults in May 2023, this sealed North America dominance of the market.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the fastest growth rate within the forecast period. Market growth is driven by an increasing awareness regarding the disease, growing healthcare infrastructure and a sizeable RSV patient pool. In Japan alone, RSV was responsible for an estimated 65,600 cases and associated direct medical costs of USD 403.5 million for older adults in 2023. Additionally, countries like China and India, with their dense populations, are focusing on pediatric health initiatives, further driving RSV therapeutics demand across the region.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, The UK launched the world’s first national RSV vaccination program, targeting infants and pregnant women.

In November 2024, Moderna received approval for its mRNA-based RSV vaccine in Canada for adults aged 60 and older.





