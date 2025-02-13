Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks Release New ART-60-205 Roll-Off Trailer

Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks, a highly reputable fourth generation, family-owned company specializing in roll-off trailers and lugger hoists, is thrilled to announce the release of its new ART-60-405 trailer. This trailer has been uniquely designed to cater to users in the Michigan, USA, market and offers both 5 and 6 axle configurations.



With over 86 years of experience, Ace Trailers has become renowned for delivering the industry’s toughest and most reliable trailers, including roll-off trailers, lugger trucks, intermodal trailers, steel transfer, and rock dump trailers. The company’s new 5 and 6-axel ART-60-405 trailers are the lightest Michigan trailers on the market, at 21,300 and 23,600 lbs. respectively, while maintaining all of the strength and durability of their competitors’ offerings, as well as being easier and more cost-effective to maintain, due to the reduced number of axles, and tires.



“A lighter trailer allows owners to maximize their load, with Ace’s Michigan roll-off trailers able to carry up to 15,000lb more cargo per trip,” said a spokesperson for Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks. “This saves a significant amount of time by reducing the number of trips required, the number of driver hours, and the quantity of fuel used. Also the maintenance is significantly lower than a frame style trailer”



Dedicated to building the strongest, lightest, and longest-lasting trailers on the market, some of the trailer types offered at Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks include:



Roll-off Trailer: Ace roll-off trailers guarantee clients a 5-year warranty on their trailer frame. In addition, they offer a variety of customizable features specifically tailored to meet a business’s specific needs and budget, providing a reliable trailer that will stand up to the test in even the toughest environments.



Intermodal Trailers: With its array of modernized intermodal tipper trailers, Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks is the smartest solution for speedy loading and unloading of intermodal containers. Designed for both 20′ and 40′ containers, the intermodal trailers leverage the company’s decades of expertise in truck body and trailer manufacturing to offer users complete efficiency and simplicity.



Ace Rock Trailers: Designed to be virtually indestructible, Ace Rock Trailers have been created to transport extreme concrete boulder sizes without damage to the trailer. Ranging from 23 to 36 feet long with sidewalls from 36 to 72 inches high and with the choice of steel frame or frameless, Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks dump trailers are an efficient and durable option for increasing turnaround time and boosting production.



With trailers and other leading products popular in all 50 states and 85% of sales from repeat customers and referrals, Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and building innovative products that increase a business’s payload and profits.



Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks invites Michigan based businesses to explore the new ART-60-405 roll-off trailer, a lighter yet equally durable alternative to heavier models, available at a more affordable price. Visit the website today to learn more.

About Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks



Ace Trailers is a fourth generation, family-owned company founded in 1938. With a combined over 70 years of experience, owners Jason and Drew Jurek are committed to building innovative products that increase their customers’ payload and profits. ACE has built the strongest, lightest, and longest-lasting trailers on the market for more than 86 years.



In 2012, Jason’s eldest son, Lee, joined the company to help take the sales and marketing side of operations to another level.



Combining Jason and Drew’s knowledge and experience with Lee’s fresh ideas, ACE expects to continue its growth, improve its world-class customer service, and offer the best products available.



More Information



To learn more about Ace Roll-Off Trailers & Lugger Trucks and the release of its new ART-60-405 trailer, please visit the website at https://www.theaceadvantage.com/.



