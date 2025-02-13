Byron Johnson Joins TRU Staffing Partners from the IAPP as Manager of Business Development and Recruiting

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and five-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced the addition of Byron Johnson as Manager of Business Development and Recruiting. Johnson reports to Rachael Haher, CIPM, Senior Vice President, and will play a key role in expanding TRU’s rapidly growing client base while serving as a talent agent for top professionals in the AI governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, eDiscovery, and legal AI industries.

Johnson brings more than ten years of experience in customer acquisition and partnership development to his role at TRU. Most recently, he spent six years at the IAPP (formerly International Association of Privacy Professionals), where he drove channel sales development for the world’s leading privacy-focused professional association. In this role, he spearheaded the search for qualified training partners to resell IAPP’s globally recognized privacy certifications and training, helping to expand privacy education worldwide. His expertise in building strategic partnerships, identifying high-impact talent, and fostering professional development aligns perfectly with TRU’s mission to connect organizations with the best and brightest talent in the industry.

“TRU is scaling aggressively to meet our customers’ demand for talent in AI governance and data privacy,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “Byron’s subject matter expertise in privacy and AI governance, combined with his commitment to elevating the candidate and client experience, makes him a perfect addition to our team. His ability to connect with organizations and professionals alike will accelerate TRU’s ability to set the gold standard in talent representation across our core industries.”

At TRU, Johnson will focus on expanding partnerships with law firms, corporations, and legal service providers while ensuring that leading experts in AI governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, eDiscovery, and legal AI find the best opportunities in the market.

“We are seeing unprecedented demand for specialized talent in legal technology, and Byron’s ability to build strategic relationships will be instrumental in helping us continue our upward trajectory,” said Haher. “His experience at the IAPP has given him a deep understanding of the privacy and AI governance profession’s evolving needs, and I look forward to working closely with him as we grow TRU’s impact in this space.”

