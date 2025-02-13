Caddis Cloud Solutions Announces the Appointment of Sanjeev Khanna as Chief Operating Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddis Cloud Solutions , a leading global advisory firm in data center development and cloud capacity sourcing, announces the appointment of Sanjeev Khanna as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned executive with deep expertise in cloud infrastructure, data centers, IT hardware, and connectivity solutions, Khanna brings a wealth of experience from industry leaders such as Oracle and Microsoft.

Khanna will focus on accelerating Caddis’ growth in cloud infrastructure and data services, strengthening partnerships, and driving innovation to deliver scalable and secure solutions for data center clients. His appointment marks a pivotal step in the company’s commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for businesses navigating the evolving technology landscape.

Before joining Caddis, Khanna served as Vice President of EMEA Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Strategy & Sales, where he led cloud investment strategies and played a key role in the launch of Oracle's Dedicated Region and Oracle Alloy. Before that, he was responsible for driving Oracle’s cloud datacenter strategy, overseeing the launch of 27 new regions and more than 100 data center expansions within 18 months. Prior to that, he spent nearly five years at Microsoft, where he focused on building the Strategic Sourcing function and modernized Supply Chain Management. Khanna also held leadership roles at Intel, focusing on sales, marketing, and business development, and at Allegheny Power Systems, where he worked as a Design and Maintenance Engineer for a 1,100 MW facility.

“I’m excited to join Caddis Cloud Solutions at a time of rapid growth and innovation. The opportunity to drive meaningful impact in the cloud and data space, alongside such a talented team, is truly inspiring," said Khanna. "I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

"Sanjeev’s leadership and expertise in cloud infrastructure make him an invaluable addition to our team, said Scott Jarnagin, CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions. “His vision aligns with our mission to deliver transformative technology solutions, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Khanna’s appointment comes as Caddis continues to expand its footprint in the cloud and data center space, working with key partners to enhance digital transformation strategies for enterprises worldwide.

About Caddis Cloud Solutions

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier global advisory firm specializing in strategic Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. With over 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between cloud capacity supply and demand, the firm ensures clients – from hyperscalers to enterprises, to cloud infrastructure providers, data center developers and operators, and others – receive tailored solutions for their cloud infrastructure needs. Caddis aims to form long-term partnerships with clients that extend beyond single engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com