Edible Garden Rolls Out Zero-Waste Inspired® Curb-Side Sustainable Pots

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the full-scale rollout of its curb-side recyclable pot across its retail distribution network. This innovative packaging, initially introduced at Walmart, reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons in the Company’s Walmart’s Project Gigaton Reporting and is now expanding to all retailers carrying Edible Garden’s signature herbs.

"At Edible Garden, sustainability is more than just a goal—it is a core principle that guides everything we do," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "The introduction of our curb-side recyclable pot marks a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental responsibility. Initially introduced at Walmart, this innovative packaging has already contributed to reduced overall CO2 emissions by 11,803 metric tons in the Company’s Walmart Project Gigaton Reporting, demonstrating the measurable impact of sustainable solutions at scale. By ensuring that all take-home customer packaging can be recycled through most curb-side collection programs, we are taking a meaningful step toward reducing waste and minimizing our ecological footprint.”

"This initiative strengthens our leadership in sustainable packaging within the CEA sector and underscores our commitment to the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. By driving sustainability forward while maintaining the quality and freshness of our products, we provide consumers with an eco-friendly choice and support our retail partners—like Walmart—in meeting their sustainability goals. We take pride in aligning with the values of today’s environmentally conscious consumers, reinforcing our mission for a healthier, more sustainable future," concluded Mr. Kras.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick. Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/. For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

