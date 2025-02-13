La-Z-Boy Incorporated Named to Forbes’ 2025 List of America’s Best Large Employers

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes for 2025. The list, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, recognizes companies that excel across a broad spectrum of industries in six key dimensions: atmosphere and development, salary/wage, image, diversity, working conditions, and workplace environment.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers in 2025 through an independent survey of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees nationwide. More than 6.5 million employer evaluations were considered, incorporating feedback from employees and the broader public. Personal evaluations provided by employees were weighted significantly higher than public evaluations from industry peers, friends, and family members. The organizations with the highest scores were named to the list.

“Our company is built on nearly a century of innovation, craftsmanship, integrity, and a deep commitment to our people,” said Melinda Whittington, La-Z-Boy Incorporated Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers is a testament to the passion and dedication of our employees, who bring our mission to life every day. This honor reinforces our efforts to foster an environment where our employees can thrive and shape the future of comfort.”

The company’s mission is rooted in its core values of courage, curiosity, and compassion. Through a focus on quality and a deep sense of purpose, La-Z-Boy Incorporated continues to deliver the transformational power of comfort—through its furniture and also in the way it supports its employees, customers, and communities.

Over the past several years, La-Z-Boy Incorporated has prioritized employees’ connectedness with the company, their physical safety and personal wellbeing, job performance, and career alignment. These focused efforts and investments in the workforce have contributed to overall performance, continuous learning, and business success. To learn more about the company’s human-centered approach, read the 2024 Impact Report , released earlier this year.

“We are incredibly proud of our teams and remain committed to supporting their growth, well-being, and ability to make an impact every day,” said Katie Vanderjagt, La-Z-Boy Incorporated Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We strive to create a workplace where people feel valued, respected, and inspired to bring their best selves to work. Being named to Forbes America’s Best Large Employers list reflects our team’s dedication to the core values that drive our culture and fuel our collective success.”

To learn more about La-Z-Boy Incorporated and career opportunities, visit www.la-z-boy.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Cara Klaer

cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com

734-598-0652

ABOUT LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.