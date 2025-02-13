Grip Security Launches Industry’s Only SaaS Security Posture Management Solution Built on a Foundation of Visibility and Automation

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security , a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced the availability of its SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, which proactively identifies misconfigurations, enforces best practices and strengthens SaaS security posture against emerging risks. Unlike traditional SSPM products, Grip SSPM is built on a foundation of visibility and automation, enabling organizations to combine misconfiguration remediation and policy enforcement as part of a comprehensive security program that addresses SaaS security end-to-end. By consolidating SaaS security into a single platform, Grip SSPM streamlines operations, automates risk reduction and ensures continuous compliance.

“Monitoring and remediating SaaS configuration issues is critical to a modern SaaS security strategy. Grip’s approach ensures organizations solve more than misconfigurations and address the overall risks of SaaS adoption,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder at Grip Security. “SaaS security has traditionally been complex, reactive, and difficult to scale because data and remediation involve multiple systems. We launched Grip SSPM to change that and make SaaS security proactive, automated and scalable.”

"Grip SSPM identifies misconfigurations and continuously monitors them to ensure compliance with our security policies,” said Troy Wilkinson, Fortune 500 CISO. “Built on a foundation of visibility and automation, it provides a complete view of our entire SaaS estate, allowing my team to proactively enforce security controls, streamline remediation and reduce risk without added complexity."

Comprehensive Protection for the Expanding SaaS Ecosystem

Grip SSPM is part of Grip Security’s broader platform, designed to deliver comprehensive protection across the entire SaaS ecosystem. While SSPM provides deep visibility and misconfiguration management, it is strengthened by Grip’s powerful foundation of alerts, workflows and automation. By integrating continuous monitoring, automated remediation and compliance enforcement, Grip SSPM identifies not just SaaS misconfigurations but proactively mitigates SaaS risks and user security. This approach helps organizations streamline SaaS security operations, reduce their attack surface, and maintain compliance at scale, all while ensuring that security keeps pace with rapid SaaS adoption.

Key Features of Grip SSPM

Automated Security Configuration Checks – Continuous scans provide full visibility into the SaaS security posture, detecting misconfigurations and security drift in near real-time.

Enables organizations to organize, track and manage SaaS security initiatives while monitoring security metrics and progress. Extensive Integrations – Ensures comprehensive security oversight across a rapidly growing SaaS environment.

Ensures comprehensive security oversight across a rapidly growing SaaS environment. Shadow SaaS Tenant Management – Discover unauthorized SaaS and IaaS tenants and move them to a secure, managed environment.

Grip Security offers multiple products to address end-to-end SaaS security powered by unmatched visibility and automation. From shadow SaaS discovery to posture management and identity risk mitigation, Grip enables companies to enforce security policies, reduce risk and maintain compliance across all SaaS applications.

SaaS Security Control Plane : Flagship platform that provides visibility into all SaaS applications—sanctioned, unsanctioned and shadow IT—helping companies control their entire SaaS estate.

Flagship platform that provides visibility into all SaaS applications—sanctioned, unsanctioned and shadow IT—helping companies control their entire SaaS estate. Extend User Security : A browser extension that provides insights into user behavior and security practices and enforces policies.

A browser extension that provides insights into user behavior and security practices and enforces policies. SaaS Security Posture Management : Continuously monitors and remediates SaaS misconfigurations and identity risks to reduce the attack surface and ensure compliance.



For more information about Grip SSPM and how it can secure your SaaS environment, please visit the company’s website or request a demo .

Additional Information:

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

