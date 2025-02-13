Willow Bridge Hosts Grand Opening for 222 Unit, Office-to-Multifamily Conversion, Balsa, in the Heart of D.C.





The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Balsa, a 222 unit office-to-multifamily conversion in the heart of D.C., took place on February 6th to celebrate its grand opening. From left to right, John Conrad, Al Palamara, Jeff Courtwright, Chris Stallsworth, Deputy Mayor Nina Albert, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mark Kirchmeyer, Gerren Price, Bill Biles

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company recently celebrated the grand opening of Balsa , a newly transformed 222-unit multifamily community located at 1313 L Street NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Once an office building, Balsa has been strategically designed and converted to offer modern studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Leasing began in July 2024, and the grand opening celebration, hosted on February 6th, brought together residents and key project contributors to commemorate this significant milestone.

“Balsa is a remarkable addition to D.C.'s vibrant urban landscape, designed to cater to those seeking a walkable lifestyle in a prime location,” said Mark Kirchmeyer, EVP of Development at Willow Bridge Property Company. “Residents are already enjoying the exceptional amenities and thoughtful design. We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement and look forward to Balsa becoming a central part of the community for years to come.”

Balsa offers a diverse range of premium amenities designed to enhance both work and relaxation. The rooftop features an outdoor kitchen and grilling space, complemented by a calming water feature to create a quiet outdoor retreat with stunning city views. A private lounge with games and music further enriches the space, while the state-of-the-art fitness center offers residents a chance to focus on wellness with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the city skyline. Inside, the property is equipped with co-working pods, booths, a printing/scanning station, and a conference room designed for streaming. For social gatherings, the catering kitchen and dining area offer the perfect setting for private events or casual get-togethers with neighbors.

Balsa offers residents an elevated living experience with a private access lobby and lounge, featuring a craft coffee bar offering local favorites, a dedicated front desk attendant, and 24/7 package pick-up services, including cold storage for grocery and meal deliveries. The building is equipped with cutting-edge smart home technology and controlled access. The private-access garage offers EV stations, bicycle storage, and a repair station. A standout addition to the resident programming is the SOLATO ice cream machine, set to make its debut at an upcoming resident event. Adjacent to the lounge, residents can enjoy a private landscaped courtyard with dining, gaming, and lounging areas, as well as a fire pit to enjoy the outdoors beneath twinkling lights.

Unit interiors are meticulously designed with features such as sleek designer cabinetry, energy-efficient appliances, and custom closet/wardrobe systems. One standout feature is the Ori Cloud Bed system , available in select studio floorplans. This innovative solution allows residents to seamlessly convert their space between a bedroom and a stylish living area at the touch of a button, offering flexibility for modern urban living.

Balsa’s prime location boasts a Walk Score™ of 99, placing residents just steps from a diverse selection of restaurants, national monuments, public transportation, and major thoroughfares.

For information on leasing or to schedule a tour, please visit livebalsa.com or call 571-506-0636.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

SOURCE Willow Bridge Property Company

Media Contact: Megan Collins, Director of Communications, Willow Bridge Property Company

corporate@willowbridgepc.com

214-740-3400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5f7acba-45cc-4de2-a4f0-33010e0e26f9