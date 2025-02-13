Thailand Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Databook 2025-2030, Covering 31 Existing and 10 Upcoming Third-Party Data Center Facilities Across 4+ Cities in Thailand

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.66%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

There are over 30 operational colocation data centers in Thailand. Thailand is estimated to witness immense growth, accounting for an increase in data center facilities. The Thai data center market is one of the developing and emerging markets for data center development in Southeast Asia.

Key government initiatives, such as Thailand 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), have been instrumental in creating a favorable investment environment. These programs focus on modernizing the nation's economy by prioritizing innovation and technology, both of which are essential for the data center sector. Tax incentives, enhanced infrastructure, and simplified regulations have played a significant role in establishing Thailand as a competitive player in this industry.

The Thai Data Center Association (TDCA), previously referred to as the Thailand Data Center Council (TDCC), is a strategic coalition of prominent data center service providers in Thailand. It is focused on enhancing the nation's digital infrastructure. The association seeks to uplift the data center industry and encourage economic growth through collaborations, the promotion of initiatives, and the advancement of industry success.

As of 2024, the construction cost of data centers in Thailand ranges from USD 8 million to USD 9 million per MW, making it a more affordable option as compared with other regional hubs such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. However, these costs are expected to increase annually due to various factors including supply chain issues, inflation, and rising interest rates.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved numerous data center and cloud service projects, amounting to a total investment of USD 2.85 billion. Most of these projects are located in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Rayong.

REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Thailand colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Thailand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Thailand data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand Facilities Covered (Existing): 31 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10 Coverage: 4+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Thailand Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Thailand data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Thailand data center market has the presence of several data center operators such as True IDC, SUPERNAP Thailand, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Internet Thailand (INET), NTT DATA, AIS Business (CSL), Telehouse, Etix Everywhere, and CAT Telecom.

The Thailand data center industry is witnessing a boom with the entry of several operators such as GDS Services, Equinix, Evolution Data Centres, CtrlS Datacenters, Edgnex Data Centers by DAMAC, Empyrion Digital, and CloudHQ.

In December 2024, Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silicon Tech Park (STP), a Thai technology operator, to acquire 300 acres of freehold land for developing three data center parks in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) across the Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong provinces.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Bangkok Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Architects 49

Chaan

Finishing Touch Design Studio

Meinhardt Group

Plan Architect

PPS Group

QTCG

THAI KAJIMA

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Rehlko (Kohler)

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AIS Business

Alibaba Cloud

Bridge Data Centres

Etix Everywhere

Internet Thailand

NTT DATA

OneAsia Network

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

Tencent Cloud

True IDC

Telehouse

WHA Group

New Entrants

Amazon Web Services

CloudHQ

CtrlS DataCenters

Doma Infrastructure Group

Evolution Data Centres

Edgnex Data Centers by DAMAC

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

Google

GDS Services

Microsoft

Nxera

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Thailand data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Thailand data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Thailand during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Thailand data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Thailand





Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Thailand

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 31 Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Bangkok

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in Thailand

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Thailand Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in the Thailand

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Thailand

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Thailand

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Demand Across Several Industries in Thailand

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Enablers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Breakup of Construction Cost

5.6. Tier Standards Investment

5.6.1. Tier I & II

5.6.2. Tier III

5.6.3. Tier IV



6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants



