Texas Capital Recognized with Notable Industry Awards

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, begins the year with notable awards from Bankrate, GOBankingRates and Newsweek recognizing its excellence in financial services. These accolades highlight the firm’s commitment to providing clients with top-tier financial products and solutions, strengthening the company’s position as the premier full-service financial services firm headquartered in Texas.

Key Highlights

Bankrate – Best Regional Bank (Two Years in a Row): For the second consecutive year, Texas Capital has been recognized by Bankrate as the Best Regional Bank, highlighting the firm's success with its main deposit accounts and competitive APYs on its Star Money Market, High-Yield Savings Account and CD terms.



“As an employer of choice, the heart of our platform is our people,” said Chairman-Elect, President & CEO Rob C. Holmes. “We are honored to serve the best clients in each of our markets, and we are proud to offer a wide range of differentiated products and services that compete against the very best banks. These awards are a testament to the accomplishments of our employees in the four years since we announced our strategy to become the premier full-service financial institution headquartered in Texas.”

Award Methodology

Bankrate: Bankrate evaluated the range of deposit products offered, along with fees, minimum balance requirements, availability of competitive APYs, extent of ATM network and key digital banking features. They assigned a score to each type of account and its features, weighted them based on importance to account holders, and combined them to derive an overall score.

GOBankingRates: GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: total assets, number of branch locations, minimum deposit to open an account, APY, minimum balance needed to earn the APY, monthly fees and average mobile app ratings.

Newsweek – America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions: Newsweek utilized the Texas Ratio (a measure of a bank's credit quality) as well as reviewed profitability and net loans and leases, press coverage over the past two years, an elaborate large-scale independent customer survey of more than 71,000 U.S. citizens, 1.9 million social media reviews and 129 million Apple App store and Google Play store reviews.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.