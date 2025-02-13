Butler Snow Enhances Employee Well-Being with Cariloop’s Caregiver Support Solution

Dallas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cariloop, the leading comprehensive caregiver support platform, has partnered with Butler Snow LLP, a nationally recognized full-service law firm, to provide attorneys and staff with access to Cariloop’s high-touch solution, designed to alleviate the stress of managing caregiving responsibilities while balancing the high demands of a legal career.

“Our attorneys and staff dedicate themselves to delivering exceptional service to our clients, but they are also parents, spouses, and adult children managing complex care needs,” said Rance Sapen, Chief Operating Officer at Butler Snow. “We wanted to provide a meaningful benefit that truly makes a difference, allowing our team to remain focused and engaged in their work while knowing their loved ones are supported. Cariloop offers that solution.”

With a diverse range of highly skilled attorneys and legal professionals, from young adults to those nearing retirement age, Butler Snow recognizes that distractions from caregiving can have a material impact on their team members and the firm’s business performance. By offering Cariloop, Butler Snow ensures that everyone can confidently navigate caregiving journeys while remaining engaged with their clients at work.

Whether assisting working parents who need help finding trusted childcare solutions, supporting those caring for aging parents, or helping those in the sandwich generation manage multiple caregiving roles, Cariloop provides personalized guidance tailored to each individual’s situation. Each person and their family will have access to expert coaching and guidance with an intuitive platform and a paid caregiver provider network.

“Law firms operate at a fast pace, and attorneys and legal professionals juggle demanding workloads that require deep levels of focus and time,” said Michael Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of Cariloop. “These professional demands are already a significant source of stress. When faced with complex caregiving challenges, their stress levels can reach life-altering levels and it can take a debilitating toll on their productivity. We are honored to be a part of Butler Snow’s benefits strategy that strives to ensure their team has the resources they need while continuing to thrive in their careers.”

Butler Snow team members across all offices now have access to Cariloop’s services at no additional cost. For more information on how Cariloop supports employers in helping their workforce balance work and personal life, visit www.cariloop.com/employers.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 400+ attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States and London. The firm has built a team of professionals who share a commitment to serve clients from Fortune 100 companies to emerging technology start-ups. Throughout its history, the firm has been consistently recognized for its unique approach to the practice of law and its emphasis on client service. The firm is also a recognized leader in Alternative Fee Arrangements, offering clients the predictability they need to operate efficiently. At Butler Snow, we believe that inclusion and diversity are key drivers of innovation and creativity, and the firm is proud to have achieved Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule Certification Plus for the 4th consecutive year (2021-2024) and was previously named a Top Performer by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) and a finalist for the Thomas L. Sager Award presented by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA). Butler Snow is also a long-time member of Lex Mundi, the world’s leading network of independent law firms. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on X (Twitter) @Butler_Snow.

About Cariloop

Cariloop is the go-to solution for employer-sponsored caregiver support, blending expert coaching and guidance with an intuitive platform, and caregiver network. We empower families to navigate caregiving challenges with confidence by connecting them to experienced Care Coaches and tailored resources. Cariloop focuses on reducing stress and burnout, helping employees thrive at work and home. A proud Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, Cariloop is committed to driving social impact while delivering exceptional results for employers. By enabling organizations to support their workforce's caregiving needs, Cariloop drives higher productivity and improved retention. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.

