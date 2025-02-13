Sage debuts new conference experience in Atlanta for SMBs – Sage Future

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, a global leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, today opens registration for its annual user conference, Sage Future, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is expected to welcome 5,000 attendees from across the US and Canada to Atlanta, including medium-sized business and financial leaders, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), strategic alliances, and community partners.

A Brand New Experience: Sage Future

Sage Future aims to inspire innovation and growth in the finance and accounting industry through cutting-edge thought leadership, immersive industry sessions, professional development opportunities, and in-depth product explorations. Replacing the former Sage Transform conference held in Las Vegas last year, the newly reimagined event promises to deliver an unparalleled experience designed to empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving world of business and technology. Attendees will experience a dynamic event designed to spark ideas, foster connections, and provide actionable insights for business growth and professional development.

“We are transforming Sage Future to be more than just a software conference,” said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage. “This next era is about empowering senior finance leaders with the innovative solutions, data-driven insights, and human expertise they need to redefine what’s possible for their organizations. At Sage Future, we’ll dive into topics that really matter in today’s business landscape — such as AI and the evolving strategic needs of the finance function — equipping attendees to navigate complexity and become catalysts for high performance within their businesses.”

What to Expect at Sage Future:

Thought Leadership Content: Explore the latest trends and groundbreaking innovations shaping the accounting and financial industries.

Explore the latest trends and groundbreaking innovations shaping the accounting and financial industries. Industry Immersion Sessions: Dive deep into sector-specific challenges and opportunities.

Dive deep into sector-specific challenges and opportunities. Professional Growth Experiences: Gain new skills and insights to advance careers and businesses, offering one-to-one meetings with Sage and industry experts.

Gain new skills and insights to advance careers and businesses, offering one-to-one meetings with Sage and industry experts. Product Deep-Dive Sessions: Hands-on explorations of Sage’s latest solutions and technologies.

Strategic Move to Atlanta

The company will reestablish its significant presence in Atlanta this year with the highly anticipated opening of its North America Headquarters at 619 Ponce in Midtown this spring.

“Bringing Sage Future to Atlanta marks a pivotal moment in our journey to boldly redefine how we connect with our community,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director of North America at Sage. “Atlanta’s vibrant ecosystem of innovation, diverse talent pool, and strong business culture make it the ideal location to host an event of this scale. Sage has a lot of exciting experiences coming to Atlanta in 2025, like our new HQ opening in Ponce City Market and Sage Future is another experience we’re adding into the mix.”

Registration Details

Registration for Sage Future opens today. For more information, visit sage.com/sagefuture.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality and the climate crisis.

Media contact:

Brittany Farquhar

Corporate Affairs Manager, North America

Brittany.farquhar@sage.com