Changelly Celebrates Major Expansion: 1,000 Cryptocurrencies Now Available with Zero-Fee Valentine's Promotion

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changelly , an instant cryptocurrency exchange platform, marks two major milestones: expanding its cryptocurrency support to 1,000 coins across 185 blockchain networks. To celebrate these achievements, the platform is launching a Valentine's-themed promo campaign offering zero-fee trades and a chance to win 1,000 USDT.

40% Growth in Crypto Assets Coverage

​​This growth in supported assets provides millions of Changelly’s users across all platforms with more options to exchange and buy cryptocurrencies . Changelly supports established coins and emerging digital assets across an expanded network of blockchain protocols to serve crypto enthusiasts with diverse portfolio needs.

"We're thrilled to announce this remarkable expansion in our supported assets," said Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly. "By increasing our cryptocurrency coverage by over 40% and adding 15 more blockchain networks, we're ensuring our users have access to an even wider range of opportunities to expand and diversify their portfolios."

In addition to expanding its cryptocurrency offerings, Changelly has grown its partner network to over 600 companies, up from 500. These partnerships enable millions of users to access instant exchange and fiat on-/off-ramp functionality through Changelly's APIs, making cryptocurrency transactions more accessible and convenient to a wider range of people and driving the mass adoption of crypto.

This is Love at First Swap

Changelly is announcing its "Love at First Swap" campaign, from February 13 to February 23, 2025, to celebrate these achievements. During this period, both new and existing mobile app users can enjoy 0% service fees on swaps of any of the 1,000 available coins and have a chance to win 1,000 USDT in any digital currency available on the platform. To participate , users simply need to download the Changelly mobile app and use the promo code "1KCRYPTO" when making their swaps.

Users can learn more about the campaign in the Changelly blog article .

About Changelly

Changelly is a global instant crypto exchange platform serving over 7 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers safe and fast crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 1,000 crypto coins across 185 blockchains with 24/7 live customer support. As a CeDeFi ecosystem, Changelly provides its 600+ partners with instant exchange and fiat on-/off-ramp APIs, a platform for listing, and a DEX aggregator for decentralized swaps.



Changelly is available on the desktop ( website ), iOS ( App Store ), and Android ( Google Play ).

