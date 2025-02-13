Humectants Chemical Market to Reach USD 21.45 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Personal Care and Food Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Humectants Chemical Market was valued at USD 13.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.45 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2032. The market expansion is attributed to the growing use of humectants in skincare, cosmetics, and food preservation applications. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for natural and bio-based humectants is driving innovation in the sector. With increasing regulatory focus on ingredient transparency and sustainability, manufacturers are introducing plant-derived and eco-friendly humectants to cater to evolving industry demands.





Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Sorbitol, Glycerin)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Harmoniance, N-DurHance)

BASF SE (Hydagen, Verdessence)

Barentz (Sorbitol, Xylitol)

Brenntag AG (Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol)

Cargill Incorporated (C☆Dry MD, Zerose Erythritol)

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (GENENCARE OSMS BA, GRINDSTED® Sorbitol)

Ingredion (NATIVACARE, SORBOGEM)

Roquette Frères (PEARLITOL, SweetPearl)

DOW Chemical Company (DOWSIL 2501, Methocel)

Evonik Industries (TEGOSOFT, SIPERNAT)

Solvay (Rheomer, Repel-O-Tex)

Lubrizol Corporation (Glucamate, Carbopol)

Croda International (Glycerox, Crodesta)

Merck Group (Sorbitol, Glycerin)

Eastman Chemical Company (Sustane, Optifilm)

Clariant (Genadvance Hydra, Plantasens)

Lonza Group (Carnipure, H2OBioEV)

Givaudan (Vetivyne, Cristalhyal)

Kao Corporation (Glyteer, Lipidure)

Humectants Chemical Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.03 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

• By Product (Sugar Alcohol, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Glycols, Others)

• By Application (Food & Beverage, Oral & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other) Key Drivers • Rising demand for natural ingredients drives the market growth.

By Source, Natural Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 64% in 2023

It is due to increased consciousness of health & environmental issues among consumers, the food & beverages, personal care & pharmaceuticals sector is recovering towards naturally derived humectants such as glycerin, honey, aloe vera & hyaluronic acid. In the domain of personal care, natural humectants are used in skin and hair care formulations to achieve effective moisturization using non-synthetic substances. Similarly, in the food industry, they are used for moisture retention and texturization, without interfering with the stability and working of the product.

By Product, Sugar Alcohol held the largest market share around 38% in 2023.

It is due to extensive application in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Because of their high humidity retentivity, low caloric value, and important additional property of providing sweetness, sugar alcohols make excellent choices as ingredients in sugar-free and reduced-sugar food products. In the pharmaceutical sector, sugar alcohols are commonly used in the manufacturing of oral syrups, chewable tablets, and even mixed with medicines to offer texture and stabilization. Sugar alcohols act as Ph major ingredient in skin and haircare formulations to provide hydration to the skin along with the stability of the product.

By Application, the Food & Beverage Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 43% in 2023

This is because of the significance of moisturization, structure, and retention for diverse food products. Moreover, an increase in consumer demand for sugar-free and low-sugar products has additionally stimulated the consumption of humectants in beverages, confectioneries, and also in functional food products, particularly sugar alcohols.

North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 42% in 2023

This is likely to drive the consumption of premium quality humectants such as glycerin, sorbitol, and hyaluronic acid with rising consumer benefits such as clean-label products and quality beauty products originating in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to that, the U.S. FDA and Health Canada are implementing strict regulations governing the safety and transparency of ingredients used in food products, further pushing manufacturers to innovate with bio-derived and naturally derived humectants. Dow Chemical and Ashland are among the major companies engaging in research and development, which makes sure to expand the product portfolio to meet market expansion requirements.

Recent Highlights

In 2024, BASF introduced a new range of bio-based humectants aimed at enhancing hydration in skincare and haircare products while ensuring sustainability.

In 2024, Evonik launched an innovative plant-derived humectant solution for food and pharmaceutical applications, addressing the growing demand for natural ingredients.

