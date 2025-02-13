The Dallas Morning News Celebrates the Return of an Esteemed Journalist and Acclaimed Columnist

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Morning News is thrilled to announce the return of veteran journalist and beloved columnist Robert Wilonsky. A longtime fixture in Dallas media, Wilonsky is rejoining the organization where he made his mark, bringing his sharp voice, deep-rooted knowledge of the city, and decades of storytelling expertise back to the pages of The News.

Wilonsky’s return is a homecoming in every sense. Previously serving as both an editor and city columnist, he chronicled the people, places, and politics that shaped Dallas with his signature wit and insight. His work resonated deeply with readers, making him one of the most recognized and respected voices in local journalism.

“Robert is, quite simply, the best at what he does. And what he does is tell stories about the city where he was born and raised — Dallas, Texas,” said The Dallas Morning News Editorial Page Editor Rudy Bush. “We are so excited Robert is bringing his talent home to do the work he was born to do.”

Since departing The News, Wilonsky has served as Vice President of Public Relations and Communications at Heritage Auctions, where he played a key role in shaping the company’s storytelling and public engagement. Now, he returns to the place where his journalism career flourished — ready to continue covering Dallas with the same depth, curiosity, and commitment that defined his previous tenure.

Wilonsky’s return to The News marks an exciting new chapter — not just for him, but for the readers who have long valued his work.

Welcome home, Robert.

