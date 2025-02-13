Medical Device Market Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Wearable Device Segment Set to Achieve a CAGR of 10.1%, with Market Projected to More than Double, Reaching $66.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Market, by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for both traditional and connected medical devices, providing market sizing and segmentation across numerous factors. These include device type (wearable, implanted, portable, etc.), solution (diagnostic, monitoring, surgical, etc.), usage area (hospital, home, clinic, etc.), function (critical care, diagnostic, dental, etc.), durability, risk classification, manufacturing method (traditional vs. 3D printed), delivery/acquisition method, operational support model, and connectivity (Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi, etc.). It also examines the therapeutic segment (cardiovascular, oncology, etc.) and industry sub-sector (drug delivery, implants, surgical instruments, etc.).

The report covers leading global medical device suppliers and service providers, along with market drivers, challenges, and the impact of converging technologies. A key focus is the rise of connected devices, including security and privacy issues. The report addresses the "new normal" post-pandemic, highlighting the surge in demand for remote medical maintenance, monitoring, and diagnostics.

Market forecasts from 2025 to 2030 are provided for various segments, including:

Durability: Durable and Non-Durable

Durable and Non-Durable Risk Classification : Class I, II, and III

: Class I, II, and III Manufacture Method : Traditional and 3D Printed

: Traditional and 3D Printed Operational Support : Online and Field-based

: Online and Field-based Connectivity : Bluetooth, 3G, LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and others

: Bluetooth, 3G, LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, and others Device Type : Wearable, Implanted, Portable, Stationary, Peripherals, and others

: Wearable, Implanted, Portable, Stationary, Peripherals, and others Revenue Model : Sales, Revenue Sharing, Rental, Pay-per-Procedure, Support, and others

: Sales, Revenue Sharing, Rental, Pay-per-Procedure, Support, and others Region : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Solution Type : Diagnostics, In-Patient/Outpatient Monitoring, Surgical Procedures, and Medical Treatment

: Diagnostics, In-Patient/Outpatient Monitoring, Surgical Procedures, and Medical Treatment Location/Usage : Hospitals/Urgent Care, Home, Physician's Office, Clinic, and Body Wearable

: Hospitals/Urgent Care, Home, Physician's Office, Clinic, and Body Wearable Function : Critical Care, Diagnostic, Dental, Irradiation, Lab Equipment, Monitoring, Transplants, Surgical Instruments, Treatment, and others

: Critical Care, Diagnostic, Dental, Irradiation, Lab Equipment, Monitoring, Transplants, Surgical Instruments, Treatment, and others Non-Durable Types: Diagnostic, Dialysis, Inhalation, Wound Care, Radiology, Infection Control, Infusion, Intubation, Personal Protection, Hypodermic, Sterilization, and others

Diagnostic, Dialysis, Inhalation, Wound Care, Radiology, Infection Control, Infusion, Intubation, Personal Protection, Hypodermic, Sterilization, and others Delivery/Acquisition : (Traditional) - Purchased by Medical Facility/Patient/Supplier; (Connected) - DIY, Pre-integrated/Configurable Communication, and Medical Device as a Service

: (Traditional) - Purchased by Medical Facility/Patient/Supplier; (Connected) - DIY, Pre-integrated/Configurable Communication, and Medical Device as a Service Therapeutic Segment: Anesthesia, Respiratory, Audiology, Cardiovascular, Dental, Diabetes, ENT, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Pediatric, Skincare, Urology/Gynecology, and others

Select Report Findings:

Class III device segment is the highest risk category with a strong CAGR of 7.4%, it is projected to nearly double, reaching $306.7 billion by 2030.

Drug delivery devices, encompassing technologies like insulin pumps and inhalers, demonstrate a moderate growth rate of 4.2%, reaching $81.8 billion by 2030.

The wearable device segment will achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, this market is projected to more than double, reaching $66.9 billion by 2030.

The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Device Market

2.1 Medical Device Types

2.1.1 Stationary Medical Devices

2.1.2 Portable Medical Devices

2.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices

2.1.4 Implantable Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Device Functions

2.3 Medical Device Durability

2.4 Medical Device Support of Therapeutic Regimens

2.5 Medical Device Classification by Risk Level

2.6 Medical Device Manufacturing Alternatives

2.7 Medical Device Delivery and Acquisition Alternatives

2.8 Medical Device Support Alternatives

3. Medical Device Market Dynamics

3.1 Medical Device Market Overview

3.2 Medical Device Market Constraints

3.2.1 Challenges of a Fast-moving Industry

3.2.2 Medical Device Regulation

3.3 Medical Device Market Drivers

3.4 Medical Device Technology Convergence

3.4.1 Connected Health Technologies

3.4.2 AI, IoT, and Data Analytics

4. Connected Medical Devices

4.1 Connected vs. Non-connected Medical Devices

4.2 Connected Medical Device Challenges

4.3 Connected Medical Device Opportunities

4.4 Connected Medical Device Enablers

4.5 Connected Health Sports, Wellness, and Medical Devices

4.6 Connected Healthcare Case Study

Medtronic CareLink

Bruin Biometrics' Connected Medical Technology

Philips HealthSuite Case Study

4.7 Connected Healthcare Drivers

4.7.1 Integration of IT in the Healthcare Sector

4.7.2 Growth of wearable devices

5. Leading Medical Device Companies

5.1 Key Strategic Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Accuray Inc.

Affectiva

Angiodynamics Inc.

Atricure Inc.

Axogen Inc.

Basehealth (Genalyte)

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Biodirection

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc (Philips)

Boston Scientific Corp

Bruker Corp

Cantel Medical Corp ( Steris)

Cardiac Insight

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Clinipace

Conmed Corp

Cryolife Inc.

Danaher Corp

Dexcom Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Fitbit (Google)

Glaukos Corp

Globus Medical Inc Class A

Heska Corp

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

Inogen Inc.

Insulet Corp

Integer Holdings Corp

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Livanova PLC

Livongo (Teladoc)

Masimo Corp

Medtronic PLC

Memed

Natus Medical Inc.

Nevro Corp

Nuvasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Pocared Diagnostics

Qualcomm Life

Resmed Inc.

Staar Surgical

Steris

Stryker Corp

Surmodics Inc.

Tactile Technology Systems Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transenterix Inc (Asensus Surgical)

Varex Imaging Corp

Varian Medical Systems Inc (Siemens Healthineers)

Verb Surgical (Johnson & Johnson)

Viewray Inc.

Water Corp

Wright Medical Group Nv

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

6. Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

6.1 Global Medical Device Market Outlook

6.2 Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2025 - 2030

6.3 Medical Device Market by Solution 2025 - 2030

6.4 Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2025 - 2030

6.5 Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2025 - 2030

6.6 Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2025 - 2030

6.7 Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segment 2025 - 2030

6.8 Medical Device Market by Device Type 2025 - 2030

6.9 Medical Device Market by Revenue Model 2025 - 2030

6.10 Medical Device Market by Support Model 2025 - 2030

6.11 Medical Device Market by Specific Device Function 2025 - 2030

6.12 Medical Device Markets by Durability Type 2025 - 2030

6.13 Non-Durable Medical Device Market by Segment 2025 - 2030

6.14 Medical Device Market by Region 2025 - 2030

7. Connected Medical Device Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030

7.1 Connected Medical Device Market Drivers

7.1.1 Connected Health and Telemedicine

7.1.1 Wearable Healthcare Devices

7.1.1 Specialized Healthcare Devices

7.2 Global Connected Medical Device Market Outlook

7.3 Connected Medical Device Market by Manufacturing Method 2025 - 2030

7.4 Connected Medical Device Market by Location/ Usage 2025 - 2030

7.5 Connected Medical Device Market by Delivery/Acquisition 2025 - 2030

7.6 Connected Medical Device Market by Risk Classification 2025 - 2030

7.7 Connected Medical Device Market by Industry Sub-sector 2025 - 2030

7.8 Connected Medical Device Market by Key Therapeutic Segments 2025 - 2030

7.9 Connected Medical Device Market by Connectivity Method

7.10 Connected Medical Device Markets by Region 2025 - 2030

