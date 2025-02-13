Mexico Data Center Market Investment & Growth Report 2025-2030: CloudHQ, Layer 9, EdgeConneX, and MDC Data Centers are Investing Heavily to Establish a Presence in Mexico

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.53%.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico is the second country in Latin America, following Brazil, to host all three major global cloud operators. These giants include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, each operating its own dedicated cloud region with availability zones.

Mexico is further benefitted by the geographic closeness of the U.S. which facilitates quicker and more reliable communication and collaboration. Additionally, strong economic ties between Mexico and the U.S. foster investments and advances in technology and telecommunications.

Mexico is connected to several countries through seven submarine cables, linking it to Colombia, the US, Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, and other countries. Additionally, the country is set to improve its global connectivity with the upcoming deployment of four new submarine cables, which are likely to go online in the next two to three years.

Queretaro, considered the primary data center hub in Mexico, is experiencing a surge in data centers. The reliance on digital infrastructure is on the rise, attracting cloud service providers from China and the US.

REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Mexico data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico Facilities Covered (Existing): 39 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11 Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Mexico Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Mexico data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Mexico data center market has a presence of several prominent global and regional operators, showcasing a robust and diverse ecosystem. Established players such as Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), KIO Networks, and Mexico Telecom Partners have firmly positioned themselves as key contributors to the country's data center industry.

In addition to these operators, the Mexico data center industry is experiencing a surge of interest and investment from several new entrants. Companies such as CloudHQ, Layer 9 Data Centers, EdgeConneX, and MDC Data Centers are making significant investments in establishing a presence in Mexico.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

DLR Group

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Mendes Holler Engineering

Soben

Syska Hennessy Group

The Weitz Company

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Axis Communications

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Ascenty

Equinix

Google

HostDime

KIO Networks

Mexico Telecom Partners

Microsoft

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

New Entrants

CloudHQ

EdgeConneX

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Mexico data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Mexico during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Mexico data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Mexico data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico

1.1. Data Center Snapshot

1.2. Data Center Snapshot by Cities

1.3. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply in Mexico

1.4. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Mexico



2. Investment Opportunities in Mexico

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Mexico Market

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Mexico

2.3. Digital Data in Mexico

2.4. Investment by Area

2.5. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Mexico

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Mexico

3.2. Demand Across Industries in Mexico

3.3. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.4. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Trends

4.2. Market Enablers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

5.5. Tier Standards Investment

5.5.1. Tier I & II

5.5.2. Tier III

5.5.3. Tier IV



6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynbced

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment