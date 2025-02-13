FYLD Exits 2024 with a 67% Compound Annual Growth Rate as it Continues Transforming Fieldwork Operations to Address Global Infrastructure Challenges

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYLD , the AI-powered fieldwork effectiveness platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced that it exited 2024 with a 67% compound annual growth rate, as it continued to acquire new logos at pace and sign high-value multi-year deals with its customers. The Company continues its mission to make global infrastructure projects more efficient, productive, and safe with new customers and experienced utilities, energy, and construction leaders driving expansion into new territories.

FYLD celebrates its fifth anniversary this year and has seen a 200% growth in total customers since 2022, including Colas and Southern Water . Most recently, FYLD has expanded into Mexico, where an environmental services company is actively using the platform to speed up project delivery and reduce time to profit. It also expanded its scope of work with Ferrovial, one of the world’s leading infrastructure operators, to Canada after achieving a 75% boost in productivity from replacing manual daily job hazard analysis (JHA) reports on a $2.6 billion Texas highway project with live, narrated video.

“Society’s infrastructure challenges are big and solvable,” said CEO and Co-founder of FYLD Shelley Copsey. “It’s just that the industry continues to run predominately on paper – digital and physical – and guesswork. The technology industry has not built the right fit solutions for them, until now. We’re confident that we have the right AI and data-driven solutions to attack those challenges head-on. These milestones prove our mission is taking flight and we’re looking forward to collaborating with all the partners that see this better way forward and ensuring each field worker makes it home safely at the end of each day.”

Three individuals are joining the FYLD team, and they bring a wealth of experience across the construction, utilities, and energy verticals, in addition to a proven track record in selling complex software solutions and leading sales teams. The new team members include:

Camilla Carson, Board Member: Camilla brings a combination of experience in finance and technology to the board of FYLD. She has led SaaS sales teams across Europe and the U.S. with high-growth companies like Black Swan Data. She specializes in developing sales processes tailored to securing and retaining complex enterprise clients. Camilla will partner with FYLD’s executive leadership team to drive performance and debate strategic decisions, building an open, supportive culture between investors and leadership.



Márcio Rodrigues, VP of EMEA: Márcio spearheads FYLD's growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, bringing over 18 years of expertise in SaaS, AI, computer vision, and scaling high-growth businesses. He has successfully led the growth and commercialization of AI solutions, driving market expansion and operational scale. His leadership at FYLD focuses on leveraging AI and computer vision to accelerate adoption, optimize performance, and redefine the future of AI-powered field operations across EMEA.



Brett Stein, VP of Utilities North America: With 16 years of utilities experience, Brett leads FYLD's charge on delivering AI-driven fieldwork solutions to critical infrastructure industries including water, electric, gas, renewables, and telecommunications. His strong background in sales and business development will drive growth and customer engagement in the US markets as FYLD continues to double down on its US expansion.



“FYLD built their solution fully around the true product user: the fieldworkers who come to fix critical water leaks or ensure that energy reaches our homes,” said Board Member Camilla Carson. “This is immediately what drew me to FYLD, it is solving problems at the front line, not for the office worker whilst hoping that the solution will trickle out to the field. My goal is to partner with the team to drive this vision forward as they work to enable the infrastructure sector to solve real-world challenges by bringing together the best of human ingenuity and AI.”

As FYLD gears up for its Series B funding round this year, it is projected to double its 2024 revenue. Other 2024 highlights include:

Being named #14 among the UK’s top 100 startups for 2025 by Startups.co.uk (up from #20 in 2024), and #3 AI start-up.

Launching its second product, FYLD Show Me, a utility customer self-service solution that allows community members to effortlessly and remotely report issues or request services.

Securing $10 million of growth capital from NatWest , one of the UK’s largest business and commercial banks to continue growth across markets in October 2024

, one of the UK’s largest business and commercial banks to continue growth across markets in October 2024 Integrating with Procore , the leading global provider of construction management software to bridge the gap between field operations and project management teams

To learn more about FYLD and how it is reimagining the future of fieldwork, visit: https://fyld.ai/

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real-time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group’s BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition, and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality, and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

