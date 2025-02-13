U.S. Energy® to Expand into the Northeast Wisconsin Propane Market

Appleton, Wis., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy®, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase NGL Supply Terminal Company’s propane-storage and terminal assets, which are located adjacent to U.S. Energy’s existing terminal in Wisconsin at Green Bay Quincy North. This strategic acquisition will mark U.S. Energy’s further entry into the wholesale propane market.

Through this agreement, U.S. Energy will be able to store, distribute, and market propane across Northeast Wisconsin where it currently owns and operates seven fuel terminals. Its focus will be on serving distributors who handle last-mile propane delivery to end users. U.S. Energy is expected to close the transaction and take over the assets no later than March 31, 2025—ensuring a seamless transfer of ownership and uninterrupted service for customers.

“Many of our current customers have an existing propane need. Owning these assets better positions us to meet all their fuel needs, streamline purchases, and become their terminal of choice,” shared Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy. “We’ve built our strategy around finding a better way to serve our customers, and through continued investments in new product offerings like this, we’re able to expand upon our core capabilities.”

This acquisition will complement U.S. Energy’s existing fuel and multimodal logistics offering across its 37 owned and operated terminals nationwide. At the Green Bay facility, its connected rail line provides additional propane storage capacity, as well as an alternative distribution channel to truck transport.

While initial growth efforts are centered around Green Bay, this acquisition will align with U.S. Energy’s long-term strategy to grow within the wholesale propane market. For more information on U.S. Energy’s propane offering, contact Robb Fransoo at rfransoo@us-energy.com.

###

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over its 70-year tenure, U.S. Energy has diversified across the energy supply chain. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, U.S. Energy partners with organizations—providing comprehensive support for a variety of fuel types. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

Attachment