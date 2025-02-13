cGMP Regulatory Inspections Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA: 1 Day Course (ONLINE EVENT: March 4, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "cGMP Regulatory Inspections - Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

cGMP or current good manufacturing practices are not limited to product development and monitoring of the SOPs. Everything plays an essential role, starting from the design of the facility, the strength of the unit, and the purity of the components.

Do you have the proficiency to update cGMP to its core? You will, after attending this cGMP training! The core purpose of this seminar is to establish a robust idea of how the quality of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Course Overview

Do you think a consumer will be able to assess the quality of the drug? This is difficult by just smelling, touching, or looking at the final product. Hence, you need thorough pharmaceutical GMP training to ensure every consumer receives high-quality drugs.

Since a basic cGMP course is not sufficient to ensure quality, the effort is to improve the overall conditions under which a pharmaceutical product is manufactured. As a result, you will see a dip in cGMP violations, and the operations will improve significantly.

As per FDA GMP inspection guidelines, here are some controls they focus on:

Improving management systems

Reliable testing of the samples, raw materials, and final products

Developing strict operating procedures

Consistent work on reducing the deviations

Procuring quality raw materials

Thorough investigations of the deviations

By adhering to this FDA GMP inspection checklist, you can avoid the most common quality failures in your manufacturing unit. The 58-page document on cGMP has excellent updates which will be discussed in this cGMP training.

Who Should Attend:

cGMP training is suitable for professionals from all verticals of a manufacturing unit. No matter how new you are to the industry, pharmaceutical GMP training will help you deliver the best possible work.

To further clarify the relevance of cGMP online training for professionals, here is a list of beneficiaries:

R&D Associates and Research Scholars: Helps you understand the basic laboratory norms and pass the FDA GMP inspection with the best ratings.

Helps you understand the basic laboratory norms and pass the FDA GMP inspection with the best ratings. IT Subject Matter Experts: Makes you thorough with production facility protocols, equipment, tools, and machines. This guarantees better execution of technical knowledge by adhering to standard norms.

Makes you thorough with production facility protocols, equipment, tools, and machines. This guarantees better execution of technical knowledge by adhering to standard norms. Contract Laboratories: Empowers lab technicians with the knowledge of handling and storage of raw materials, sanitation and hygiene, quality control, and structuring of the lab.

Empowers lab technicians with the knowledge of handling and storage of raw materials, sanitation and hygiene, quality control, and structuring of the lab. Regulatory Affairs Personnel: Gives you a standard manual to audit or investigate the laboratories and production units. Furthermore, allows you to conduct a thorough inspection at reputed laboratories.

Gives you a standard manual to audit or investigate the laboratories and production units. Furthermore, allows you to conduct a thorough inspection at reputed laboratories. Senior Management: Provides you with a handbook of FDA GMP inspection checklist to observe the operations. You can also interrupt or change an SOP to improve the quality of the final product.

Key Topics Covered:

Session 1:

U.S., EU, and Japan GMPs - Status of Harmonization& Future Trends

Current status of harmonization of GMP requirements

Future Trends

Where Inconsistencies Become a Problem: WHO, ICH, Countries

Discrepancies in global expectations

Alignment issues

Key Chapter Reviews

ICH GMP organization

Category reviews

Compliance with ICH Guidelines for GMPs

Understanding and Insight into Healthcare Authority expectations

How GMP requirements/inspections can differ with a single ICH Standard

How regulators (from 3 regions) will assess/enforce compliance with Q7

Session 2:

APIs

Auditing API facilities

Typical audit agenda

ICH Area differences

Finished Products

Auditing finished product facilities

Typical audit agenda

ICH Area differences

Excipients

Sterile products

Biologics

Clinical Packaging

Session 3:

Area GMP Inspections

Differences on how GMP inspections are conducted

Areas of GMP inspection focus by area

Modifying your self-inspection systems to customized area concerns

Outsourcing Management Regional Perspective on:

Contract manufacturing

Contract packaging.

3rd Party Contract testing

Auditing Your Facilities for Global Considerations

Importance of pre-audits to regional GMP focus.

How to focus your internal audits to a US, EU and Japan compliance system.

