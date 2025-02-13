Mastering Pharmaceutical Document Management and Strategies for Compliance and Efficiency (ONLINE EVENT: March 4-6, 2025)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering Pharmaceutical Document Management: Strategies for Compliance and Efficiency" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This specialized course offers a deep dive into the principles, practices, and technologies essential for managing pharmaceutical documents effectively. In this 3 Half-day course attendees will understand the importance of documentation, writing it down. If you didn't write it down, it didn't happen! This is the position of the FDA and most regulatory agencies internationally.

Good documentation is essential for doing business in the GMP world from manufacturing to selling the product.

This course is designed for professionals involved in pharmaceutical document management, including quality assurance managers, regulatory affairs specialists, document control personnel, and compliance officers. It is also valuable for professionals entering the pharmaceutical industry or seeking to enhance their understanding of document management practices.

It is also important for due diligence and regulatory inspections and is necessity for the success of GMP manufactured products and services. While the regulations tell you what you must do, they don't tell you how.

Based on industry best practices, this course makes it clear how to perfect your existing systems. This course also addresses what documents need to be controlled, what documentation is needed to support your actual system and how to keep your documents current and compliant.

This course provides hands-on methodology and techniques on how to identify systems that require documentary coverage. It also covers the design, implementation and management of such documentation systems to ensure continuous compliance. The course also addresses FDA's concerns regarding data integrity.

Types of documentation addressed include: quality manuals, policy manuals, standard operating procedures, work instructions, forms, records, etc. The course also addresses aspects of 21 CFR Part 11 - Electronic Records and Signatures.

The program consists of lectures, discussions and case studies. Class size is limited to ensure individual interaction with the instructor. Participants are encouraged to discuss their own needs and challenges regarding documentation.

What You Get:

Training Materials

Live Q&A Session with our Expert

Participation Certificate

Access to the 3 Half -day course

Key Learning Objectives

Regulatory Compliance: Navigate current Good Documentation Practices (GDP) and regulatory requirements from global health authorities such as FDA, EMA, and others.

Navigate current Good Documentation Practices (GDP) and regulatory requirements from global health authorities such as FDA, EMA, and others. Document Lifecycle Management: Master strategies for the creation, review, approval, distribution, retrieval, and archiving of pharmaceutical documents.

Master strategies for the creation, review, approval, distribution, retrieval, and archiving of pharmaceutical documents. Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS): Explore best practices for selecting, implementing, and validating EDMS to streamline workflows and ensure data integrity.

Explore best practices for selecting, implementing, and validating EDMS to streamline workflows and ensure data integrity. Risk Management: Implement risk-based approaches to document control to mitigate compliance risks and prepare for audits and inspections.

Implement risk-based approaches to document control to mitigate compliance risks and prepare for audits and inspections. Operational Efficiency: Optimize document management processes to reduce errors, enhance efficiency, and lower compliance costs.

Optimize document management processes to reduce errors, enhance efficiency, and lower compliance costs. Case Studies and Practical Applications: Apply theoretical knowledge through real-world case studies and practical exercises to reinforce learning and problem-solving skills.

Upon completion of this course attendees will increase their ability to implement efficient practices that meet full GLP/GMP/ICH, ISO, and other regulatory requirements.

Key Topics Covered:





Implied and explicit regulatory requirements for documentation

Industry standards

Management support

The documents you need to control

Components of document systems

System administration

Document review, approval, and revision

Document distribution, retrieval, and archiving

Understanding e-system requirements: validation, security, accountability, and audit trails

Validation documents

Standard Operating Procedures and other documents to support the system

Writing sound procedures

Consistency in format and terminology

Training requirements and training documentation

Remaining "inspection ready"

Auditing the system

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



