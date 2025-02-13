Less Manual Work, More Financial Control – Sage Intacct Further Advances AI for Finance Teams

From Faster Month-End Close to Smarter Decision-Making, Finance Teams Gain Trusted Insights Instantly with Sage Copilot

AI-Powered Purchasing with Sage AP Automation Eliminates Manual Tasks, Reduces Errors, and Enhances Financial Oversight

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced new innovative AI-driven tools and automation features for Sage Intacct. These latest enhancements help finance teams save time, get trusted insights faster, and focus on growth by simplifying compliance, enhancing decision-making, and improving operational efficiency.



Introduced into Sage Intacct in December 2024, Sage Copilot, a generative AI-assistant for accounting, has rapidly evolved with direct feedback from customers* to deliver new AI-driven capabilities that enable finance teams to streamline critical workflows and improve month-end close efficiency. Now with features like Search Help, Variance Analysis and Close Assistant, Sage Copilot reduces administrative burdens, provides real-time insights, and simplifies financial management. With AI-powered analysis and proactive alerts, finance professionals save time, budget owners gain real-time spending insights, and accounting teams close the books more accurately and confidently.



“The automation and AI-driven insights from Sage Intacct have allowed us to cut processing times in half and significantly reduce manual errors,” said Christian Mulvihill, CFO at Greenidge Generation Holdings. “Beyond saving time and money, these tools have enhanced the accuracy and reliability of our financial data, enabling greater collaboration across teams and more confident decision-making. It’s transformed how we operate and plan for the future.”



Simplify Finance with AI and Automation



According to Sage's report "AI: The opportunity for CFOs", 86% of finance leaders have already incorporated AI into their operations, but only 49% use specialised AI solutions designed explicitly for finance. Despite this, more than three-quarters (77%) of finance leaders recognize AI as a partner that enhances job satisfaction and enables more strategic operations.



"Applying AI in a way that drives real impact can be challenging for many SMBs, but these latest enhancements demonstrate how it can deliver tangible results,” said Susan Vincent, Managing Director, Baker Tilly. “As a Sage partner, these advancements help our customers gain real value while driving our growth, strengthening customer relationships, and positioning us as trusted advisors in a competitive market.”



To address the increasing complexity of financial operations — where manual processes and data silos can slow decision-making, Sage is also expanding automation with the latest enhancements, including AP Automation with Purchasing. This helps finance teams reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and gain contextual insights. With organizations already processing more than 24 million invoices, valued at over $10 billion and saving them 3-million hours, these latest advancements allow them to further focus on strategic goals, streamline complex workflows, and eliminate the bottlenecks.



"In speaking with customers daily, it's clear that time is their most valuable commodity," said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage. "It isn't just about driving more efficiency, it's about giving them space to focus on moving their business forward and driving growth and these latest updates are about putting more time in their hands. By helping them to save hours during the month-end while providing faster insight into business performance, they can make confident, data-driven decisions that propel their businesses forward."



Sage Intacct Release 1 2025 Enhancements Include:

Sage Copilot Search Help: Bringing instant, conversational answers to finance teams, Sage Copilot’s generative AI-powered search enables quick and precise answers to how-to questions. With natural language understanding, Sage Copilot interprets complex queries, understands Intacct-specific terminology, and delivers useful answers fast.



Bringing instant, conversational answers to finance teams, Sage Copilot’s generative AI-powered search enables quick and precise answers to how-to questions. With natural language understanding, Sage Copilot interprets complex queries, understands Intacct-specific terminology, and delivers useful answers fast. General availability with phased rollout to existing customers in UK & US Sage Copilot Variance Analysis: Now generally available, Sage Copilot Variance Analysis provides accounting and budget owners with real-time insights into budget variances. It uncovers spending issues and potential inaccuracies throughout the month— without having to wait for the close. Budget owners receive variances with easy-to-consume graphs and natural language descriptions of drivers of the variances. It also saves accounting teams from needing to compile and distribute variances, freeing them for higher value tasks.



General availability with phased rollout to existing customers in UK & US Sage Copilot Close Assistant: Offering an at-a-glance view of month-end close progress, Close Assistant provides real-time visibility into key close status across entities and subledgers, identifies incomplete tasks, simplifies navigation, and keeps everyone aligned throughout the close process.



Availability: Early Adopter in UK & US AP Automation with Purchasing: Helping to reduce hours spent manually matching POs to invoices with scalable policies and automation, this extension helps finance teams manage all accounts payable and purchasing tasks in one unified platform. Eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems, AP Automation with Purchasing leverages AI and machine learning to ensure invoices are automatically matched to purchase orders, reducing errors and manual effort.



Helping to reduce hours spent manually matching POs to invoices with scalable policies and automation, this extension helps finance teams manage all accounts payable and purchasing tasks in one unified platform. Eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems, AP Automation with Purchasing leverages AI and machine learning to ensure invoices are automatically matched to purchase orders, reducing errors and manual effort. Availability: In all regions Clinical eProcurement: Enhancing procurement workflows for large healthcare organizations with vendor punchout technology, this latest addition to Sage Intacct improves spend management and ensures compliance with procurement policies.



Enhancing procurement workflows for large healthcare organizations with vendor punchout technology, this latest addition to Sage Intacct improves spend management and ensures compliance with procurement policies. Availability: US from March Revenue Management Enhancements: Simplifying compliance with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 standards, Sage Intacct Revenue Management automates complex revenue recognition processes at the push of a button. Now customers can bring their own billing solution when they migrate from another accounting platform to Sage Intacct. With support for more than 600 billing scenarios, Revenue Management can seamlessly integrate to third-party billing solutions, providing flexibility to customize workflows and generate accurate deferred revenue waterfalls and forecasts.



Sage was recently recognized with a Pendo award for its customer-driven approach to product development. By leveraging in-app validation tools, Sage delivers features that directly address customer needs, shifting the product team's focus from delivery to measurable outcomes.