Supplier Management for Device Makers and Drugmakers: Qualification, Contracts and Audits Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 26-27, 2025)

This 2-day course will cover managing a supplier for the entire lifecycle of the relationship, beginning with identification and qualification of a supplier and continuing through building a relationship, risk management, ongoing assessment (including auditing) and finally planning for an exit.

The course will show attendees how to use risk assessment for ranking suppliers and reducing the number of audits that are necessary to effectively manage suppliers. Strategies for determining whether a supplier will be sole source will be included. Exercises will help attendees develop their own supplier scorecard based on the requirements of their company and develop quality agreements that will ensure clear lines of communication.

Why Should You Attend

Effective management of suppliers and contract manufacturers is an integral component of a quality management system. Suppliers are an integral part of the supply chain and, therefore, the process of production and delivery should by understood and supplier relationships developed and improved. Supplier failures can increase the cost of poor quality through excess inventory, downtime, additional testing, and customer satisfaction. On the other hand, a significant strategic advantage can be gained by excellent supplier management. One of the seven quality principles of ISO 9001 is to build relationships with suppliers because it is a critical component of sustained success.

Pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers have a mandated responsibility for ensuring the suppliers meet regulatory requirements and produce good quality product. FDA regulations CFR 210 and 211 require pharmaceutical companies to assure the quality of the product they put into interstate commerce regardless of where it or any of its components were manufactured. The Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System Guidance provides additional details on the agency's expectations for supplier management. For Medical Device Manufacturers, 21 CFR 820.50 places the burden on the purchasing company to establish purchasing controls. European regulations similarly require effective supplier quality management.

Attendees will take away strategies for the ongoing monitoring of supplier process performance and for managing nonconforming incidents and changes.

Understand the benefits of effective supplier management.

Learn about the regulatory requirements for supplier management.

Understand how to develop a strategy for suppliers based on your supply chain

Be able to analyse the cost of manufacturing vs. purchasing.

Understand how to select a supplier or contract manufacturer.

Understand the basics of building a supplier relationship.

Be able to develop a quality agreement that provides valuable guidance.

Learn how to perform risk assessments on suppliers and how to make decisions based on that assessment.

Learn how to develop a plan for supplier performance monitoring.

Understand how to manage failures and how to work with a supplier for improvement.

Understand the methods of supplier assessment and when to apply each.

Learn techniques for auditing a supplier and for follow-up and closure of the audit.

Learn how to effectively manage supplier exits and the transition to a new supplier.

Who Should Attend:

Managers, Supervisors, Directors, and Vice-Presidents in the areas of:

Quality Assurance Managers,

Quality Control Supervisors,

Quality Engineers,

Procurement Professionals,

Drug Development Scientists,

Medical Device R&D Engineers

Supply Chain Managers

Key Topics Covered:

The benefits and components of a supplier management program

Regulatory requirements for managing suppliers and contract manufacturers

Strategic decision making for good supplier management

How to manage risk and reduce the costs associated with having suppliers

The steps involved in selecting and onboarding a supplier

Developing good supplier relationships including managing improvement and nonconforming events

Writing effective and useful quality agreements

Reviewing supplier performance and making performance-based decisions

How to perform a desktop assessment and a supplier audit (and when to use each)

Managing supplier transitions

Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



