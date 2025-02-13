Spectrometry Market Size Expected to Reach USD 43.93 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spectrometry market size was valued at USD 20.41 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 40.69 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Improvements in spectroscopy, the study of the relationship between matter and electromagnetic radiation, are referred to as novel spectrometry. For the rapid and precise analysis of chemicals in a variety of sectors, including food, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemistry, material science, and environmental research, spectroscopy has emerged as a vital analytical technique in recent years. Spectroscopic tools provide information on a substance's chemical makeup, optical and electrical characteristics, and crystallinity. There are several different types of spectrometers on the market. Currently, many major competitors in the worldwide industry have created around 160 new spectrometry platforms. The majority of market participants are mid-sized businesses. Characteristics. Stakeholders have also taken a number of steps in recent years to expand their portfolios of intellectual property, submitting more than 3,000 patents for innovative goods and technology.

Driving Factors for Spectrometry Market Growth

Initiatives by government: The demand for mass spectrometry is expected to increase as a result of the many measures governments across the world are taking to monitor pollution and conduct environmental testing due to the growth in pollution.

Growing competition in the market: To meet the diverse needs of end-use industries, leading market players are always striving to improve their current products and introduce novel mass spectrometers.

Advancements in technology: For protein identification, small molecule analysis, and biomarker development, advanced methods such as tandem mass spectrometry and high-resolution mass spectrometry are becoming increasingly prominent in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

: For protein identification, small molecule analysis, and , advanced methods such as tandem mass spectrometry and high-resolution mass spectrometry are becoming increasingly prominent in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Increased usage in various industries: The need for spectrometry equipment in the food and environmental industries is being driven primarily by growing concerns about the safety of food and the environment. Spectrometry equipment is used in the food industry to evaluate and regulate food quality. Similarly, spectrometry technologies are used in the environmental sector to assess pollution concerns and the quality of the air and water.

Opportunities in the Spectrometry Market

In December 2024, Abselion's technology's potential influence on life science research and bioprocess development is shown by its Series A investment. In order to launch its award-winning Amperia system, Abselion, a pioneer in automated analytical equipment that streamlines online protein measurement, has obtained £6.6 million in Series A funding.

In July 2024, the establishment of an RNA mass spectrometry platform, funded by $4 million from the Commonwealth Government's Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), would promote the regional development of RNA therapies and facilitate the early diagnosis of illnesses, such as cancer.

, the establishment of an RNA mass spectrometry platform, funded by $4 million from the Commonwealth Government's Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), would promote the regional development of RNA therapies and facilitate the early diagnosis of illnesses, such as cancer. In April 2024, the investment is a component of a larger £388 million that will support five new infrastructure projects, as revealed by Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology. Mass spectrometry will be among the many requirements that the money will cover.



Regional Insights

Advanced healthcare infrastructure is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the spectrometry market in 2023. This is mostly because of the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, advantageous government financing for research projects, and cutting-edge spectroscopic goods and procedures. The market's expansion in the area was further supported by rising pharmaceutical companies' investments in research and development, heightened awareness of food safety, and the widespread use of mass spectrometer devices in the metabolomics, forensics, life sciences, and petroleum sectors. Another factor driving the regional market expansion was the presence of major companies like Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing spectrometry market during the forecast period. One major reason propelling the growth of the spectrometry market is the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) claims that... Growth in healthcare demand, better medication design techniques, and a strong focus on maintaining regulatory compliance are the key drivers of these improvements. In the pharmaceutical sector, spectroscopic methods such as mass spectrometry and NMR are essential for quality control, safety testing, and drug discovery. An increasing number of biotechnology companies, research institutes, and healthcare providers need sophisticated spectrometry solutions. The creation of new drugs through spectrometry and regulatory compliance will be strongly supported as the pharmaceutical landscape in this area evolves, which will further propel market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By type, the mass spectrometry segment held the largest share of the spectrometry market in 2024. In many scientific domains, including chemistry, biochemistry, pharmacology, medicine, and many more, mass spectrometry is an essential analytical technique. Mass spectrometry plays an important role in the quality control of medications, foods, and polymers, as well as in the structure elucidation of unknown compounds and environmental and forensic analytes. Mass spectrometry and biology are now so intertwined that an MS journal covers the fundamentals of proteomics research.

By type, the molecular spectrometry segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The domains of analytical chemistry, biological analysis, medicine, and phytochemistry all make extensive use of molecular spectroscopy. This approach is also integrated into other analytical procedures, including chromatography and elemental analysis.

By product, the instruments segment dominated the spectrometry market in 2024. Large expenditures in this market have been fueled by the need for sophisticated instruments that deliver precise and trustworthy findings. Technological developments, the demand for accurate analytical skills, and the growing emphasis on quality assurance and regulatory compliance across a range of businesses are important reasons that have contributed to its supremacy.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. It is anticipated that companies offering spectrometry services will profit from a rise in demand for their goods and services. During this time, the growth of the services industry is anticipated to be driven by competition from the private sector.

By application, the pharmaceutical analysis segment held the largest share of the spectrometry market in 2024. Pharmaceutical analysis is a collection of techniques used to identify, measure, purify, and determine a material; it may also be used to discover a compound's structure or to separate components of a mixture or solution.

By application, the proteomics segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Spectrometry is used in proteomics to detect protein modification sites, characterize protein interactions, and catalog protein expression. The segment's expansion is further supported by the expanding proteome research brought on by an increase in chronic and genetic illnesses, as well as advantageous government regulations that encourage proteomics research.

By end-use, the government & academic institutions segment registered its dominance over the global spectrometry market in 2024 because of significant expenditures made on research and development. These organizations are essential to expanding scientific understanding and increasing demand for tools and methods. Adoption has grown in a number of disciplines, including biology, chemistry, and environmental science, as a result of their emphasis on basic research, innovation, and teaching programs.

By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to show lucrative growth in the market over the forecast period. The segment's growth is being driven by the use of spectrometry methods, especially mass spectrometry, in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Consequently, the market is being driven by the need for both biomolecule and drug component analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Advion Interchim Scientific, Agilent Technologies, AMETEK, Inc., BioFlyte, Inc., Contech Instruments, Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, MKS Instruments, MOBILion Systems, Inc., PerkinElmer, SCIEX, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Shimadzu Scientific Instruments.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, following the product's acceptance for the Conformite Europeenne (CE) mark, Roche announced the introduction of their Cobas Mass Spec solution.

, following the product's acceptance for the Conformite Europeenne (CE) mark, Roche announced the introduction of their Cobas Mass Spec solution. In June 2024, in order to improve the accuracy and sensitivity of scientific measures, Agilent Technology Inc., a leading provider of analytical and clinical laboratory technology, unveiled two new mass spectrometry solutions. During the 72nd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Related Topics, the news was made.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Mass Spectrometry MALDI-TOF Triple Quadrupole Quadrupole-Trap Hybrid Linear Ion Trap Orbitrap Quadrupole-Orbitrap

Molecular Spectrometry Visible and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy Infrared Spectroscopy Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Others

Atomic Spectrometry Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES) Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy (AFS) X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Inorganic Mass Spectroscopy





By Product

Instrument

Services

Consumables



By Application

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Forensic Analysis

Others



By End-Use

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





