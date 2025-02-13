Electric Vehicles Market Size Expected to Reach USD 29,283.45 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicles market size was valued at USD 1,150.77 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 21,819.12 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Electric vehicles market

The negative environmental effects of traditional gasoline vehicles and the increase in fuel prices have created opportunities for alternative fuel vehicles in the marketplace. Consumers are increasingly leaning towards battery electric or hybrid cars, which is expected to boost market growth. All vehicle types utilize one or more electric motors for driving. Electricity serves as the primary energy supply for electric vehicles. These vehicles do not contain an internal combustion engine. A sudden surge in the market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) can be linked to the strong demand for alternative fuel vehicles.

Vehicles that run on fossil fuels are a major contributor to air pollution globally. As a result, various government authorities have imposed strict emission regulations for car manufacturers to reduce vehicle emissions. Recently, consumer interest in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) has surged significantly since these cars do not use conventional fuels like petrol or diesel. The maintenance expenses for electric vehicles are significantly lower, providing them with an advantage over traditional vehicles.

The growth of the transportation and logistics industries plays a significant role in the increasing demand for electric vehicles. With global trade and online shopping on the rise, there is a greater necessity for effective and eco-friendly transport options. Electric vehicles act as a substitute for conventional combustion engines, as they emit less pollutants and lower operational costs. This transition is particularly observed in urban regions where delivery services are expanding and where it is essential to address air quality issues. As a result, logistics firms are rapidly incorporating electric vans and trucks into their fleets, influenced by regulatory requirements and the financial advantages of reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

Major Trends in the Electric vehicles market

Infrastructure development: Advancements in technology and improvements in infrastructure are driving the increase of electric vehicles in transportation and logistics industries. The establishment of electric vehicle charging stations has contributed to the rise in sales of both battery and plug-in electric vehicles. Additionally, governments across the globe are investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and offering incentives for the adoption of EVs, which further drives the market growth for electric vehicles.

Insights from Key Regions

Asia Pacific’s Leadership in the Electric vehicles market

Asia Pacific led the electric vehicles market with the largest share of 55.8% and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The electric vehicles market in the Asia Pacific is experiencing growth driven by the rapid development of infrastructure throughout the region. Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront, making significant investments in electric vehicle infrastructure and production. There is an increase in consumer adoption of electric vehicles in the region due to escalating fuel costs and a growing interest in sustainable transport solutions.

In September 2022, BYD announced that it plans to start electric vehicle production in Thailand in 2024, aiming for an annual capacity of 150,000 units. With support from the Thailand Board of Investment, BYD will also build an advanced EV manufacturing facility which features right-hand drive technology at WHA Rayong 36 Industrial Estate.



Rapid Industrial Growth to Support Europe’s Market

Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the electric vehicles market during the forecast period. As consumer preferences evolve and businesses acknowledge the long-term financial and environmental advantages, they are choosing electric vehicles as their preference. The market growth is being further supported by the presence of established and reputable electric vehicle manufacturers in Europe.

Leading companies like Volkswagen and BMW are at the forefront, offering a wide variety of electric models and making substantial investments in electric vehicle technology. This strong industrial foundation is not only boosting sales but also encouraging innovation and competition within the market, which is contributing to the significant growth of the electric vehicle sector in Europe.

In August 2023, ElectraMeccanica, a manufacturer of compact Solo electric vehicles, revealed its intentions to merge with Tevva, a truck manufacturer based in the UK, with the goal of enhancing their joint presence in the electric truck sector. This strategic partnership offers Tevva opportunities to grow within the UK, Europe, and explore the U.S. market by utilizing ElectraMeccanica's manufacturing facility located in Arizona to increase truck production.



Market Opportunity

Increasing Fuel Prices

The decrease in the availability and supply of crude oil is causing pricing strategies to fluctuate due to geopolitical conflicts. Additionally, the inconsistent taxation policies that vary from one country or region to another influence pricing strategies. As a result of these factors, a significant portion of the population is turning toward electric transportation. In recent years, the demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. has increased, experiencing a 70% growth in sales year over year.

Moreover, alongside the U.S., Norway has also made a commitment in prioritizing electric transportation. Consequently, the rising fuel prices and the increasing appeal of electric transportation are anticipated to drive the expansion of the electric vehicles market in the upcoming forecast period.

In May 2024, Lohia Auto introduced the 'Humsafar IAQ,' an electric three-wheeler designed for short-distance travel and last-mile connectivity. It offers a range of 185 kilometers on a single charge, can reach a top speed of 48 kilometers per hour, and has space for one driver and four passengers. This model comes with a swappable 7.6 kW battery, with an optional fixed 10.7 kW version available, and features an IP67-rated motor along with 4.5R10, 8 PR Sheet Metal Rim.



Electric vehicles market Segmentation

By propulsion type, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) dominated the global market, representing over 67.7% of the total revenue in 2024. This significant rise in battery electric vehicles sales can primarily be linked to the various advantages they provide, including reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhanced energy security, and controlled local pollutants.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players competing in the electric vehicles market are AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Renault Group, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Zero Motorcycle. These players are providing innovative electric automotive solutions to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

AB Volvo is a manufacturing firm recognized for its diverse array of commercial vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and construction machinery. The company functions through multiple segments, including Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Volvo Buses, delivering innovative and dependable transportation solutions worldwide. With a robust dedication to minimizing its carbon footprint, Volvo has been leading the way in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Volkswagen Group has established itself as a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) market. With a strategic focus on sustainable transportation, the group has launched the ID. Series, featuring models like the ID.3 and ID.4, as part of its ambitious goal to be a top contender in the EV sector. The company's significant investments in battery technology, production facilities, and charging infrastructure highlight its commitment to electrification. Furthermore, Volkswagen's broad array of brands, including Audi, Porsche, and Škoda, is broadening its electric vehicle offerings, aiming to provide advanced technology and innovative solutions to satisfy the increasing demand for environmentally friendly transport.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Alexander Dennis, part of NFI Group Inc., a leading global manufacturer of buses, unveiled its newest series of battery-electric buses designed specifically for the UK and Ireland. This launch features the Enviro100EV, a compact bus, and the Enviro400EV, a double-decker, both highlighting significant improvements in performance. These models represent an important step toward zero-emission transportation and are key elements of a comprehensive lineup of next-generation electric buses.

In April 2024, NexGen Energia, an electric mobility firm based in Noida, India, launched an affordable electric two-wheeler. This introduction marks an important step in improving the availability and cost-effectiveness of electric vehicles.

In March 2023, a contract was signed between Moscow and KAMAZ for the procurement of 1,000 electric buses. Additionally, there are intentions to acquire 200 more electric buses from the GAZ Group. Currently, Moscow operates 1,055 electric buses across 79 routes. The city is planning to set up almost 200 ultra-fast charging stations for these electric buses, establish a second electric bus depot in the Mitino district located to the northwest of Moscow, and introduce 29 additional electric bus routes.

In July 2022, Ford revealed its intention to increase its global production of electric trucks, vans, and SUVs by as much as 600,000 units per year by 2023. The demand for electric vehicles and their batteries is anticipated to rise significantly in the coming years. Next year, Ford plans to use new, more affordable batteries in its Mustang Mach-E, and in the F-150 Lightning by 2024.

Segments Covered in the Report

By propulsion

Hybrid Vehicles Pure Hybrid Vehicles Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

E-Scooters & Bikes

Light Commercial Vehicles



By V2G

V2B or V2H

V2G

V2V

V2X

By End Use

Private Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Industrial Vehicle



By Drive Type

Front Wheel

Rear Wheel

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About Us

Towards Automotive is a premier research firm specializing in the automotive industry. Our experienced team provides comprehensive reports on market trends, technology, and consumer behaviour. We offer tailored research services for global corporations and start-ups, helping them navigate the complex automotive landscape. With a focus on accuracy and integrity, we empower clients with data-driven insights to make informed decisions and stay competitive. Join us on this revolutionary journey as we work together as a strategic partner to reinvent your success in this ever-changing automotive world.

