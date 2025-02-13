Lentil Protein Market Outlook 2025-2030, with AGT Food and Ingredients, Batory Foods, Milhao Alimentos, Cargill, Parabel USA, Henry Broch Foods, Ingredion, BI Nutraceuticals & Biorefinery Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lentil Protein Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lentil protein market is valued at US$151.363 million in 2025, which is expected to grow to US$190.394 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7%.



The growing consumer interest in health-oriented food and beverage choices, increased awareness of the environmental impact of livestock farming, concerns regarding animal welfare, and a rising preference for plant-based protein sources are all contributing to the expansion of the lentil protein market globally.

Additionally, the emergence of plant-based alternatives to meat and fish is a response to the demand for clean consumption - food products that are free from diseases, chemicals, and high levels of pollutants. The increasing dissemination of information about potential health risks associated with chemicals used in animal feed also encourages the incorporation of plant-based protein ingredients into animal feed.

Furthermore, millennials, who are increasingly aligned with values that promote sustainability and health, are driving this trend. To achieve economies of scale, food processing companies are investing in product innovations that utilize plant-based proteins like lentil protein. These strategic initiatives not only allow for an expanded product portfolio but also enhance regional presence, further propelling the growth of the lentil protein market in the coming years.

Geographic Outlook of the Lentil Protein Market:

The lentil protein market is segmented by geography into the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The lentil protein market in the Americas is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for plant-based and sustainable protein sources. The United States and Canada are leading this growth with a health-conscious population seeking alternatives to animal-derived proteins. This trend is supported by a robust food and beverage industry that is rapidly incorporating lentil protein into products such as plant-based meats, protein bars, dairy alternatives, and functional beverages. Additionally, countries like Brazil and Argentina are contributing to market growth through enhanced lentil cultivation and innovative processing technologies that improve protein extraction and product quality. EMEA: The EMEA regions are also key players in the lentil protein market. Europe is particularly prominent in sustainability and clean-label ingredients, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France being major adopters of lentil protein across various food applications. The growing vegetarian and vegan populations in these countries are driving demand for plant-based proteins. Furthermore, stringent regulations promoting sustainable agriculture and food safety are bolstering market growth. Although still developing in the Middle East and Africa, there is a gradual increase in the use of lentil protein in local cuisines and processed foods, supported by initiatives aimed at improving food security and diversifying protein sources.

The EMEA regions are also key players in the lentil protein market. Europe is particularly prominent in sustainability and clean-label ingredients, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France being major adopters of lentil protein across various food applications. The growing vegetarian and vegan populations in these countries are driving demand for plant-based proteins. Furthermore, stringent regulations promoting sustainable agriculture and food safety are bolstering market growth. Although still developing in the Middle East and Africa, there is a gradual increase in the use of lentil protein in local cuisines and processed foods, supported by initiatives aimed at improving food security and diversifying protein sources. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the most significant growth in the lentil protein market due to population growth, rising income levels, and increasing health consciousness. Countries such as India, China, and Australia are at the forefront of this growth. In India, traditional dietary preferences for lentils form a strong foundation for accepting lentil protein. In China, demand is driven by a growing middle class shifting toward healthier and more sustainable food options. Australia is advancing agricultural practices with a focus on plant-based innovation.Moreover, substantial investments in research and development aimed at enhancing the functionality and versatility of lentil protein are benefiting the APAC region. Government initiatives promoting plant-based diets and sustainable agricultural practices further contribute to market growth. The increasing presence of multinational food companies introducing lentil protein-based products tailored to local tastes is another crucial factor driving this market expansion. As demand for convenient ready-to-eat meals that incorporate lentil protein rises, Asia Pacific is poised to become a leading region in the global lentil protein market in the coming years.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Companies Profiled (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) include: AGT Food and Ingredients Batory Foods Milhao Alimentos Cargill, Inc. Parabel USA Inc. Henry Broch Foods. Ingredion Inc. BI Nutraceuticals: Inc Biorefinery Solutions



Report Features:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $151.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $190.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

The Lentil Protein Market has been segmented as following:

By Form Concentrates Hydrolysates Isolates

By Type Organic Inorganic

By Application Animal Feed Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Nutraceutical

By Geography North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany Spain United Kingdom France Italy Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Taiwan Others



Companies Profiled:

AGT Food and Ingredients

Batory Foods

Milhao Alimentos

Cargill, Inc.

Parabel USA Inc.

Henry Broch Foods.

Ingredion Inc.

BI Nutraceuticals: Inc

Biorefinery Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73h8vt

